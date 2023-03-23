Peru , Ecuador , Brazil , Mexico , Argentina and Colombia
Junior exploration roundup: Discovery Silver, Adventus/Salazar, Lithium Ionic and more

Published: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Minsud Resources Confirms high-grade Cu-Au zone at second porphyry

Discovery Silver Intercepts 241 g/t AgEq over 39 m in Feasibility Study Drilling at Cordero  

Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources Announce Additional El Domo Underground Deposit Drilling Results Including 14 Metres of 4.44% Copper Equivalent

Lithium Ionic drills 1.43% Li2O over 17.1m, 1.73% Li2O over 13.6m and 1.47% Li2O over 15m

Torex Gold Resources Reports Encouraging Results From Drilling at EPO

Panoro Minerals Intersects 117.7 m Grading 1.98% CuEq Cotabambas Project, Peru

Filo Mining Reports 1,022m at 0.66% CuEq; Extending the Aurora Zone 200m to the East

Cordoba Minerals Intersects Additional High-Grade Copper-Gold Zones in the Alacran Deposit at San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia

Vizsla Silver Extends High-grade Mineralization at La Luisa; Intercepts 4,227 G/t AgEq over 2.30 Metres 

