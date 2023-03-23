Junior exploration roundup: Discovery Silver, Adventus/Salazar, Lithium Ionic and more
Minsud Resources Confirms high-grade Cu-Au zone at second porphyry
Discovery Silver Intercepts 241 g/t AgEq over 39 m in Feasibility Study Drilling at Cordero
Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources Announce Additional El Domo Underground Deposit Drilling Results Including 14 Metres of 4.44% Copper Equivalent
Lithium Ionic drills 1.43% Li2O over 17.1m, 1.73% Li2O over 13.6m and 1.47% Li2O over 15m
Torex Gold Resources Reports Encouraging Results From Drilling at EPO
Panoro Minerals Intersects 117.7 m Grading 1.98% CuEq Cotabambas Project, Peru
Filo Mining Reports 1,022m at 0.66% CuEq; Extending the Aurora Zone 200m to the East
Cordoba Minerals Intersects Additional High-Grade Copper-Gold Zones in the Alacran Deposit at San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia
Vizsla Silver Extends High-grade Mineralization at La Luisa; Intercepts 4,227 G/t AgEq over 2.30 Metres
News in: Mining & Metals (Ecuador)
Junior miners lock in US$555mn financings for LatAm assets
Small mining and exploration firms advance financing deals aimed at progressing Latin American projects, with the bulk targeting construction of a ...
Ecuador looking to contract processing plant for gold project
Muyuyacu is located in a 1,171ha area in the southern province of Azuay. Throughput is estimated at 30,000-40,000t/y.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Ecuador)
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Ecuador)
