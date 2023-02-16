Colombia , Guyana , Chile and Mexico
News

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Gold Exploration / Drilling Iron ore Silver Cobalt Copper

Orla Mining Advances Caballito and Pava Copper-Gold Sulphide Mineralized Zones at Cerro Quema Project, Panama

Golden Arrow Resources Commences Drilling at San Pietro Iron-Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project, Chile

Vizsla Silver expands Copala With Bonanza-grade Silver Outside of 2023 Resource Boundary 

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling at Carachapampa Project in Chile

Outcrop Silver Intercepts 1.89 Metres of 468 Grams Silver Equivalent and 1.53 Metres of 516 Grams Silver Equivalent Extending Los Naranjos Shoot to 300 Metres Depth

G2 Goldfields drills multiple high-grade intercepts 45.4 g/t Au over 3.7m & 6.8 g/t Au over 16.3m  

Marimaca Copper: Follow-Up Work on Sulphide Discovery Hole MAD-22 Identifies Project’s First Anomalous Gold and Silver

Atico Mining Initiates Regional Drill Campaign at El Roble Mine, Colombia 


Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Companies operating in Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Guyana and Chile provide updates.

Chile environmental submissions increased in January

Chile environmental submissions increased in January

The submissions involved US$4.5bn, for a month-on-month rise but a year-on-year drop.  

Chile - Marimaca Copper: Follow-Up Work on Sulphide Discovery Hole MAD-22 Identifies Project’s First Anomalous Gold and Silver

Chile - Marimaca Copper: Follow-Up Work on Sulphide Discovery Hole MAD-22 Identifies Project’s First Anomalous Gold...

Chile breaks new ground with autonomous cargo EV for mining

Chile breaks new ground with autonomous cargo EV for mining

Mid-sized Chile miners to invest US$2.6bn through 2031

Mid-sized Chile miners to invest US$2.6bn through 2031

Golden Arrow Resources Commences Drilling at San Pietro Iron-Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project, Chile

Golden Arrow Resources Commences Drilling at San Pietro Iron-Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project, Chile

Lundin Mining unveils details of Chile, Argentina investments

Lundin Mining unveils details of Chile, Argentina investments

The challenges of human capital in the era of mining 4.0

The challenges of human capital in the era of mining 4.0

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling at Carachapampa Project in Chile

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling at Carachapampa Project in Chile

'The demand for lithium exists now, not in 10 more years'

'The demand for lithium exists now, not in 10 more years'

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: PV COPPER
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 year ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Mantos Copper S.A.  (Mantos Copper)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: R&Q Ingeniería S.A.  (R&Q Ingeniería)
  • R&Q Ingeniería S.A. offers solutions in planning, design, project management, feasibility studies and technical inspection for projects related to infrastructure. A key componen...

Latest news

Lula set to seek investments, diversify trade during China trip

Lula set to seek investments, diversify trade during China trip

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Mexico tax authority publishes effective rates for iron ore mining and metals refining

Mexico tax authority publishes effective rates for iron ore mining and metals...

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Mexico’s top 5 highway firms

Mexico’s top 5 highway firms