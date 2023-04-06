Junior exploration roundup: Palamina, New Pacific, Silver Tiger and more
Palamina Receives Approval to Drill in the Cayos and Sol De Oro Zones at the Usicayos Gold Project in Peru
New Pacific Metals Intersects 306 Metres Grading 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold and 26 Grams Per Tonne Silver at the Carangas Project, Bolivia
Silver Tiger Metals Intersects 2.0 meters of 1,156.4 g/t Silver Equivalent within 17.9 meters of 425.9 g/t Silver Equivalent in the Sulphide Zone
Atlas Lithium Intersects 4.40% Li2O at 60.15-Meter Depth in Best Drill Hole Result to Date
Tribeca Resources Confirms the Discovery of a 1km Long Mineralized Copper-Gold System at its La Higuera IOCG Project in Chile
McEwen Copper Reports New Assay Results from Los Azules Project
Solaris Resources Intersects 626m of 0.50% CuEq From Surface in Expansion Drilling at Warintza East and Identifies Second, Higher Grade Porphyry Center Opening Southern Extension Potential
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Minas Gerais prosecutors conclude probe into niobium mining
The investigation took 10 years and looked at the impact on the Brazilian state of a partnership between Codemig and CBMM.
Vale starts US$485mn iron ore tailings recovery project
The Brazilian miner will produce high-quality pellet feed by reusing tailings from the dams of the Carajás complex.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
- Project: Planalto
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: São Jorge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Minas - Rio Fase III (Mina do Sapo expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Santa Luz
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Compactos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Matupá (ex Guarantã)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Cachoeira
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Jacobina Phase 2 Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Jacobina Phase 4 Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Borborema
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
- Company: John Deere Latin America, S.A. (John Deere Latin America)
-
John Deere is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacture and distribution of equipment worldwide. Its equipment division provides services to diverse industries, including agric...
- Company: Steinert Latinoamericana Ltda. (Steinert Latinoamericana)
-
Steinert Latinoamericana is the Brazilian unit of German equipment manufacturer Steinert Elektromagnetbau GmbH. It produces magnetic and sensor-sorting separation systems that a...
- Company: Correias Mercúrio S/A Indústria e Comércio (Correias Mercúrio)
-
Correias Mercúrio S/A Indústria e Comércio is a Brazilian manufacturer of conveyor belts used in power transmission, transport and material lifting. The company owns a 27,000m2 ...
- Company: SIMM Soluções Integrais em Montagem, Manutenção e Empreendimentos S.A. (SIMM Soluções)
-
SIMM Soluções Integrais em Montagem, Manutenção e Empreendimentos S.A. (SIMM Soluções) is a Brazilian solutions provider for the renewable power generation sector including asse...
- Company: CNH Industrial Latin America Ltda. (New Holland Construction)
-
New Holland Construction is a global manufacturer of construction equipment with a global network of dealers, factories and R&D centers. The company provides services and soluti...
- Company: Siderúrgica Latino Americana S.A. (Silat)
-
Siderúrgica Latino Americana (Silat), the Brazilian subsidiary of Spanish steelmaker Hierros Añón. is currently developing the Silat long steel mill in northeastern Brazil's Cea...
- Company: Alfa Laval Ltda. (Alfa Laval Brasil)
-
Alfa Laval Ltda. (Brasil) is a subsidiary of Alfa Laval Corporate AB and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Established in 1959, the Brazilian branch has continued to expand...
- Company: Atlantic Nickel Mineração Ltda. (Atlantic Nickel)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Alumínio Brasileiro S.A. (Albras)
-
Alumínio Brasileiro S.A. (Albras) is a Brazilian firm engaged in the production and sale of high purity aluminum ingots and foundry alloys. Based in Barcarena, in Pará state, it...