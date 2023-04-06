Chile , Bolivia , Argentina , Peru , Ecuador , Mexico and Brazil
Junior exploration roundup: Palamina, New Pacific, Silver Tiger and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
Palamina Receives Approval to Drill in the Cayos and Sol De Oro Zones at the Usicayos Gold Project in Peru 

New Pacific Metals Intersects 306 Metres Grading 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold and 26 Grams Per Tonne Silver at the Carangas Project, Bolivia

Silver Tiger Metals Intersects 2.0 meters of 1,156.4 g/t Silver Equivalent within 17.9 meters of 425.9 g/t Silver Equivalent in the Sulphide Zone 

Atlas Lithium Intersects 4.40% Li2O at 60.15-Meter Depth in Best Drill Hole Result to Date 

Tribeca Resources Confirms the Discovery of a 1km Long Mineralized Copper-Gold System at its La Higuera IOCG Project in Chile

McEwen Copper Reports New Assay Results from Los Azules Project

Solaris Resources Intersects 626m of 0.50% CuEq From Surface in Expansion Drilling at Warintza East and Identifies Second, Higher Grade Porphyry Center Opening Southern Extension Potential


Minas Gerais prosecutors conclude probe into niobium mining

The investigation took 10 years and looked at the impact on the Brazilian state of a partnership between Codemig and CBMM.

Vale starts US$485mn iron ore tailings recovery project

The Brazilian miner will produce high-quality pellet feed by reusing tailings from the dams of the Carajás complex.

Brazil's Bahia state sees rising mining revenues

Junior exploration roundup: Vizsla, Patagonia Gold, GR Silver and more

LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt

Brazilian court recommends talks between prosecutors and Kinross

Brazil's Gerdau unveils US$960mn capex plan

Aura Minerals eyes acquisitions in Latin America

Brazilian mining association presents sustainability proposals

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

Junior exploration roundup: Palamina, New Pacific, Silver Tiger and more

Dominican Rep calls for delay in start of seabed mining

Cisco opens first South America point-of-presence for Webex

Brazil updates sanitation sector regulations in favor of PPPs

Peru to begin drafting strategic energy, mining roadmap

