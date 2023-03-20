By Komatsu Mitsui Machinery Peru

March 20, 2023

Komatsu Mitsui Maquinarias Perú (KMMP) and the Minera Antamina company have entered into an important commercial agreement that also becomes a commitment to the future of mining and development in Peru.

It involves the acquisition of a fleet of 20 Komatsu haulage trucks, model 980E-5SE, with a load capacity of 400t. These are units equipped with 4400 Hp Cummins QSK95 engines, recognized for having the highest power on the market. A vehicle and an engine that, together, make this mining haul truck the fastest and most productive in the industry.

But this trade agreement has great potential, as it contemplates the possibility of purchasing up to 100 trucks with the same characteristics. A fact that, if materialized, would become a historic purchase agreement for mining in Peru.

"Without a doubt, it is a milestone within the mining industry and, therefore, also for Komatsu-Mitsui. Never had a company made an equipment purchase agreement of this dimension and magnitude in Peru. We are proud of the trust that Minera Antamina has placed in us and in our technology offer, through our Komatsu and Cummins brands,'' said Tomás Martinez, executive president of Komatsu – Mitsui Maquinarias Perú.

Allies in the future of mining

The relationship between both players in the mining sector will also include the signing of a "Loyalty for Benefits Agreement", which allows KMMP to be Antamina's strategic business partner for a period of 5 years in regards to haulage trucks of 400t.

"This is a key step to enhance the productivity of our client's operations, hand in hand with highly productive, efficient, environmentally friendly machinery, as well as reliable, due to its quality and excellent performance", concluded Martínez, executive president of Komatsu - Mitsui Machinery Peru.