Las Bambas Update

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 10, 2023
February 10, 2023

MMG Limited (MMG or the Company) refers to its previous announcement on 30 January 2023 regarding copper production at its Las Bambas operation.

Las Bambas has been able to secure critical supplies that have enabled production to continue at a reduced rate. Levels of critical supplies remain low and should the situation remain unchanged, Las Bambas will be forced to commence a period of care and maintenance. The Company continues to monitor the situation and further updates will be provided in due course.

Transport disruptions continue to affect inbound and outbound logistics along the Southern Road Corridor and follow an extended period of nationwide protests in Peru.

Las Bambas has mobilized its site security team and the property remains secure.

The Company’s first priority is the health, safety, and security of all employees, contractors, and community members.

