Las Bambas Update
Press Release by MMG Limited
February 10, 2023
MMG Limited (MMG or the Company) refers to its previous announcement on 30 January 2023 regarding copper production at its Las Bambas operation.
Las Bambas has been able to secure critical supplies that have enabled production to continue at a reduced rate. Levels of critical supplies remain low and should the situation remain unchanged, Las Bambas will be forced to commence a period of care and maintenance. The Company continues to monitor the situation and further updates will be provided in due course.
Transport disruptions continue to affect inbound and outbound logistics along the Southern Road Corridor and follow an extended period of nationwide protests in Peru.
Las Bambas has mobilized its site security team and the property remains secure.
The Company’s first priority is the health, safety, and security of all employees, contractors, and community members.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals
Anglo American Chile's copper output flat due to water scarcity, falling grades
Overall production at the company's El Soldado, Los Bronces and Collahuasi assets rose barely 1% in 4Q22.
Quellaveco emerges as top Peru copper asset
Although commercial operations started only in September last year, the mine is already showing solid production figures.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Panuco - Copala
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Sonora Stage 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Media Luna
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Salinas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Fenix - Phase I
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Araguaia (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Operational Continuity Phase V El Soldado
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: El Tigre
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Los Ricos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: DAY Dalmatia Mine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Companhia Brasileira de Litio
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Tecnova Engenharia Ltda
- Company: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)
-
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a Santiago-based non-metallic miner engaged in the production and distribution of specialty fertilizers. The company operates in...
- Company: Cordoba Minerals Corp. (Cordoba Minerals)
-
Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based resource exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. The firm i...
- Company: Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A. (ECB)
-
Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A. (ECB) works on engineering and construction of projects on road, railway, urban, industrial, port and airport, civil and mining infrastructure, n...
- Company: Mercantil Commodity S.A.C.
-
Mercantil Commodity S.A.C./Mercantil S.A. has 35 years of experience in distribution of sodium cyanide in Peru and Latin America. The company was the first in Peru to work under...
- Company: S&P Global Platts
-
Platts, subsidiary of S&P Global, is a company providing international market information relative to oil & gas, petrochemical, metals, agriculture, and maritime transport secto...
- Company: Consejo Minero de Chile A.G. (Consejo Minero)
-
Chile's Consejo Mineral is a trade association bringing together domestic and foreign-owned private and public copper, gold and silver producers operating in Chile. A mining cou...