Funding volume for Latin American startups hit its lowest point in January in the past five years, with no signs of improvement in February, according to the newest report by SlingHub.

Latin American startups secured US$290mn in February, a 75% decline year-over-year. February recorded the lowest number of investment rounds since 2017, but M&As “demonstrated a plateau.”

SlingHub listed 53 funding rounds for the month, down by 37%. Of total transactions, 28 took place in Brazil, and six each in Argentina, Chile and Mexico.

As expected, most of the financing in February was for seed-stage startups. The bulk of the cash went to fintechs (34% of the funding capital), followed by logtechs (19%) and HRtechs (12%) and mobility (11%).

***

US software and digital transformation consultancy Avenue Code, of which Compass Uol Group acquired control in November, is targeting a 30-50% 2023 revenue growth driven by its Brazilian operations, BNamericas was told.

“Brazil remains a focus of expansion, mainly through partnerships. In all regions where the company has offices, there is expansion as a focus, but Portugal, being the most recent, is also receiving special attention,” Avenue Code Brazil CEO Alexander Carvalho told BNamericas.

The company is delivering end-to-end development solutions for digital transformation across every vertical. Avenue Code has 26 active clients in Brazil, which concentrates 80% of its workforce.

Portugal serves as a development center for Europe and Canada, Carvalho said.

Avenue Code sources a specialized workforce in Argentina, Chile and Colombia, among others, under a remote and nearshoring model.

***

IT services group Stefanini acquired cybersecurity consultancy Safeway to beef up its capabilities.

Safeway's solutions will complement the group's security portfolio, which also includes the cyber smart defense and Stefanini Rafael units. Acquisition values were not disclosed.

Safeway has a base of 200 clients and provided more than 450,000 hours of fraud and cyberattack prevention consulting, according to Stefanini.

Stefanini ended 2022 with global revenues of around US$1.20bn. The company projects a 25% revenue growth this year.

***

Brazil-based software group Senior Sistemas will increase investments in solutions for fintechs, and plans acquisitions and venture capital deals in 2023.

“We believe in the company's organic growth, expanding our market presence in Brazil and Latin America, and we remain firm with our investments in M&A and corporate venture,” CEO Carlênio Castelo Branco said in a statement on the company's 2023 outlook.

The company also intends to resume IPO plans as soon as market conditions improve.

Senior reports over 10,000 clients in sectors such as manufacturing, agribusiness, logistics, construction, wholesale & distribution in Latin America. These customers have more than 6.6mn users connected to the company's solutions, according to Senior.

In 2022, its net revenue grew by 23.3%, to 718mn reais, with cloud-related revenue jumping by 57.4%. The company posted net profit of 137mn reais, up 30.3%.

***



Spanish bank BBVA is expanding its BBVA Stark startup support division to Colombia, following July 2022 launches in Spain and Mexico.

The unit will offer end-to-end financial services to entrepreneurs and technology companies at different stages of development, the bank said in a statement.

Offers include a full range of banking products and services, specialized support and access to the technology industry ecosystem, in addition to financial models such as venture debt, according to BBVA.

"Through BBVA Spark we want to be the bank of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Colombia, thanks to a specialized team, a complete range of financial services and new forms of financing with models that prioritize factors such as long-term growth potential," the head of BBVA Spark, Roberto Albaladejo, said in a release.

According to Mario Pardo Bayona, CEO of BBVA Colombia, there are more than 1,000 startups in Colombia. He added that the volume of technology and innovation investment has tripled in the past two years.

“Today, Colombia has the third largest technology ecosystem in the region,” said Pardo Bayona.

***



SAP's SAP.iO Foundry Latin America, the software company's unit for acceleration of startups, launched its second call, now aimed at fintechs.

The program will focus on digital wallets, supply chain financing, open banking, banking as a service and the buy now, pay later modality.

This is the second call in Latin America. In the previous one, launched in September 2022, the focus was on sustainable agriculture and the optimization of agricultural logistics processes. By November, there were seven startups in the region powered by SAP.iO Foundry, according to the company.

Applications for the second call are due March 24, and the program begins in April. Further information can be found here.