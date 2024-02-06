Brazil
Press Release

Lithium Ionic extends Salinas pegmatites with intercepts of 1.22% Li2O over 16.7m and 1.51% Li2O over 11.9m; Discovers new high-grade zone grading 1.63% Li2O over 5.6m

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Lithium Carbonate Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Lithium Exploration / Drilling Lithium Electrolyte Lithium Hydroxide

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address