Brazil
Press Release

Lithium Ionic Reports Exceptional Drill Results from Bandeira of 1.25% Li2O over 50m, 1.46% Li2O over 40m, 1.86% Li2O over 24m and 2.13% Li2O Over 20m

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 29, 2024
Lithium Lithium Carbonate Lithium Hydroxide Lithium Electrolyte Exploration / Drilling

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address