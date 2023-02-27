Ecuador
Lundin replaces all reserves mined at Ecuador's Fruta del Norte

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 27, 2023
Lundin replaces all reserves mined at Ecuador's Fruta del Norte

Canada’s Lundin Gold said it has successfully replaced all reserves mined since the start of operations at Ecuador's Fruta del Norte (FDN) mine and added additional reserves.

In a statement, Lundin reported that as of end-2022 Fruta del Norte's proven and probable reserves stood at 18Mt grading 8.68g/t, containing 5Moz of gold.

Operations at the US$692mn mine began in 2019.

According to the company, the expansion of proven and probable reserves in the southern part of the deposit underscores the significant potential for further reserve replacement from additional drilling.

“Importantly, there are still 1.7Moz of Inferred Resources at FDN, which we believe will play a significant role in continuing to replace production in the future,” CEO Ron Hochstein said.

In 2022, Fruta del Norte produced 476,329oz, above the company's projection of 460,000oz.

Photo: Fruta del Norte mine

