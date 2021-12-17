Statement from the Provincial Government of Mendoza

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Province tendered two titles , maturing in 2023 and 2024, for a combined total of $ 4,570 million. Most of the funds obtained ($ 3,325 million) will be used to shore up the availability of funds for the Province Public Investment Plan in the face of an uncertain 2022 in terms of debt collection, expenses and refinancing.

The Minister of Finance and Finance, Víctor Fayad, highlighted the importance of obtaining the funds: “The Province placed two titles that will ensure part of the funds for the execution of the multi-year works plan and partially refinance the maturities of a bill of treasury issued in May ”.

The remaining amount will be used to cover part of the Provincial Liability Management Plan, in this case to refinance the obligations generated by the expiration of the PMJ21 bond due in June of the current year.

In addition, Minister Fayad highlighted the assessment of the fiscal order by investors: “The investor values the fiscal order of our Province, and this is observed in the demand that both instruments had, thus achieving very convenient financial conditions, even in this context of uncertainty and the long term of the securities ”.

In a context of great interest from investors, the Ministry of Finance and Finance decided to award $ 1,245 million of the title maturing in 2023 with an interest rate to be paid for the letters will be 42.68% and $ 3,325 million of the CER adjustable bond maturing in 2024 at a fixed rate of 4.25%.

In this way, the Province obtained medium-term financing, managing to stretch maturities and conclude the year with fresh funds for the continuity of works in fiscal year 2022.