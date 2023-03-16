This is a machine translation of MercadoLibre's press release

São Paulo, March 16, 2023 - Mercado Livre, a leading company in technology for e-commerce and financial services in Latin America, announces an investment of BRL 19 billion in Brazil in 2023, an amount 11.5% higher in comparison with the last year. After ending 2022 with record results, the company continues to increase the allocation of resources in its ecosystem, enabling the growth of its businesses in the main markets where it operates. Among the fronts that will be promoted are the areas of technology and logistics, in addition to its advertising and digital banking businesses in the country.

Allocated throughout 2023, the resources will improve the infrastructure, team and operational base of Mercado Livre's logistics, allowing to increase the number of cities with fast deliveries, on the same day and the next day. In addition, the new contribution will expand Mercado Pago's brand presence, especially among individual users, giving greater visibility to the value proposition of the digital bank, which already operates connected with the company's business ecosystem.

Improving marketing levers, which generate repeat purchases and loyalty in the marketplace, is also among the priorities, as well as accelerating the development of Mercado Ads, the digital advertising business that has proven to be an important lever for the company's growth. Resources will also be used to reinforce teams dedicated to technology, products and logistics in Brazil.

"After last year's good performance, when we also increased our contribution in Brazil, we remain confident with the quality of our ecosystem's offer, which allows us to take advantage of development opportunities to continue being the main choice of millions of people", says Fernando Yunes, senior vice president of Commerce and leader of Mercado Livre in Brazil. “Brazil is our main market, representing about 54% of the total net revenue of the business in Latin America. We have one of the most competitive environments in the world here, which motivates us even more to follow our commitment to the sustainable and profitable development of our operation, always with the objective of contributing to the democratization of access to trade and money, generating a positive impact and shared development”, he adds.

The executive explains that the contribution of R$ 19 billion includes allocation in capital goods and a portion of its operating expenses associated with the development of the company's business priorities for the coming years. “We strongly believe in Brazil's potential and, as market leaders, we assume the mission of leveraging the sector's development and supporting our millions of users who generate income and development from our ecosystem”, he concludes.

In 2022, Mercado Livre welcomed more than 170,000 new sellers to its marketplace platform in Brazil. Another 220,000 sellers have been formalized since the beginning of the pandemic. Regarding the buyer base, growth was 15% at the end of last year compared to 2021.

At the same time that the volume contributed in the country grows, year after year, this movement is accompanied by an increase in the number of employees and the generation of taxes collected directly by the company, having surpassed the mark of R$ 3.5 billion paid in federal taxes , state and municipal in 2022. The number is 31% higher than the volume paid in 2021.

Ads Market

MercadoLibre's digital advertising business has responded to investments in technology, which improve the performance of ads in the ecosystem. At the end of 2022, Mercado Ads revenue recorded new growth in the fourth quarter, corresponding to 1.4% of the gross volume of goods sold by the marketplace operation in Latin America.

Mercado Pago

Grupo Mercado Livre's digital bank has consolidated its complete offer of financial services in Brazil, after months of intense technological development, contributing to the financial inclusion of millions of people. In order to reinforce its proposal to concentrate everything in a single place, from cards and payments to insurance and investments, Mercado Pago will be one of the main destinations for the contribution that will expand synergies with Mercado Livre, as a fundamental part of the ecosystem and benefits offered to millions of users.

“In an extremely competitive market that has led innovation and the future of financial services, we have supported users and driven entrepreneurs on their journeys. There is still plenty of room and opportunity to do more, going beyond payment, credit, investment, insurance and benefits management solutions. More than helping micro and small businesses to access financing and services that allow them to grow more fairly, we want to expand the offer and development of services that help anyone to have access to money in a responsible, practical and safe way”, emphasizes Tulio Oliveira , senior vice president and leader of Mercado Pago in Brazil. “As Grupo Mercado Livre’s digital bank, we are going to expand the connection and benefits of our ecosystem, allowing us to increasingly be the choice of users who seek the best of e-commerce and financial services in one place”, he adds.

About Free Market

Mercado Livre is the leading company in technology for e-commerce and financial services in Latin America, offering solutions for people and companies to buy, sell, pay, advertise and send products and services over the internet. In addition to the Mercado Pago e-commerce platform and fintech, the company has the following business areas: Mercado Envios, Mercado Livre VIS (Vehicles, Real Estate and Services), Mercado Ads and Mercado Shops. Largest and most complete marketplace in Latin America, Mercado Livre has 96.6 million active users, with more than 3.2 million unique sellers, including major brands, reaching 40 purchases per second. Mercado Pago, with more than 43.7 million active users, offers a complete financial technology platform with a free account, payment and credit solutions. Founded in 1999 and present in 18 countries, Mercado Livre is among the 10 best companies to work for in Brazil, being the best for women in the country, and among the 4 best in Latin America.