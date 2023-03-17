Mexican fintech Clara plans to increase its client base in Colombia by 30% this year to 2,000 customers, after raising US$90mn to expand its operations in the Andean country, Leonardo Ramos (pictured), regional director of Clara Colombia, told BNamericas.

Other targets include reaching US$100mn in transaction volume in the country by year-end and multiplying card issuance by a factor of three, according to the executive.

The US$90mn financing line was provided by Accial Capital, a US debt provider with a focus on emerging markets, through its new private equity fund IMPACTO, launched in partnership with Skandia.

Clara secured the credit line before completing its first year of operations in Colombia and close to celebrating the third anniversary of its foundation.

The fundraising also comes at a time when many startups, particularly those in the ramp-up stage such as Clara, are struggling to raise cash from private investors. The recent fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse has come as extra stress in the tech financing scene.

"The current situation did not significantly affect our conversations with investors, since Clara has demonstrated a solid business model on profitable bases and it's for these reasons that our value proposition continues to be attractive to various investors," Ramos said when asked about the restrictive funding scenario.

This is the second time in less than a year that Clara has received funding. In August 2022, Goldman Sachs granted the company US$150mn in credit to boost its operations.

Although the financing is aimed mainly at Clara's operations in Colombia, it also allows the fintech to channel other resources to consolidating and expanding in Mexico and Brazil, mainly by attracting technological talent, Ramos said.

At present, Clara Colombia has more than 1,300 clients, distributed largely in the tech and financial services, e-commerce, retail and tourism sectors. It started operations with a site in Bogotá and recently announced the opening of an office in Medellín.

While admitting that the current economic situation presents challenges, Ramos sees Clara as "well positioned" to overcome them.

“We're convinced that our company and products will continue to be an attractive option for investors in the future,” the executive told BNamericas.

In addition to Accial, Clara is backed by investment funds such as Coatue, DST Global Partners, Monashees, Kaszek, A*, ICONIQ Growth, Box Group, Global Founders Capital, Canary Ventures, Picus Capital, Avid Ventures and SV Angel.

It also has dozens of angel investors, including Julio Rojas, and Brynne McNulty, as well as Sebastián Mejía and Juan Pablo Ortega, founders of Rappi.

“At Accial we are excited to contribute to the growth of Clara, a company that has stood out as one of the most solid startups in the Latin American ecosystem. Its market-leading solution has laid the foundation to help more companies in the region to manage their expenses in a simple, fast and transparent way and to access reliable and affordable short-term credit,” Jared Miller, CEO of Accial Capital, said in a statement.