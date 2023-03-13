Mexican mine Las Chispas sparks rosy figures for SilverCrest
Vancouver-based SilverCrest Metals reported US$28.4mn in operating income from the Las Chispas mine in Mexico in 2022, which reached commercial production in Q4.
In December, the miner completed the final permanent connection of a 33kV power line to Las Chispas, in Sonora state. The company commissioned Las Chispas, its only operating mine, at the end of the third quarter and declared commercial production on November 1.
“During ramp-up, we exceeded many of the 2021 feasibility study targets, including process plant recoveries, plant availability, and the target date to declare commercial production, which led to an outperformance of recovered ounces in 2022,” said CEO Eric Fier in a statement.
The Canadian miner said it completed Las Chispas construction at the end of May 2022 for US$133mn, US$4.7mn below the amount in the feasibility study.
In 2022, revenue of US$43.5mn was recorded from the sale of 11,400oz of gold and 1.1Moz of silver.
Fier added that the ramp-up, combined with a strong financial position, allowed the company to reduce its debt by US$40mn. “Subsequent to the end of 2022, and based on continued strong cash flow generation, we prepaid a further US$15mn of debt in March 2023, reducing our outstanding term loan to US$35mn,” he said.
