Mexico's Nuevo León state is aiming to become a hub of green hydrogen production over the next seven years based on a new roadmap.

The so-called H2:30 plan is aimed at bringing together local authorities, the private sector and civil society to establish goals in three main areas: understanding the state's potential hydrogen value chain, attracting investment to the sector and strengthening the involvement of private firms.

The plan is now in the public consultation phase, the head of energy and mining promotion at Nuevo León's economy ministry, Eduardo Sánchez Martínez, was reported as saying by local press.

The plan also involves the creation of green hydrogen pilot projects that would involve local companies, universities and research centers, Sánchez Martínez said.

The plan makes Nuevo León the first Mexican state to showcase an official green hydrogen strategy. While non-government entities like hydrogen trade group H2 México have drafted action plans and made estimates of the country's potential, the issue has yet to be prioritized officially by energy authorities.

Despite its great potential in the developing industry, Mexico lags behind regional peers like Chile, Uruguay and Brazil when it comes to promoting green hydrogen. Drafting a clear national plan that includes financing and regulation, as well as setting target dates, is generally seen as a key public policy step toward developing a local industry.

Hydrogen will play a growing role in the trilateral agenda between the US, Canada and Mexico, who recently said they would work together on the creation of regional standards for the sector with the ultimate goal being to develop "a North American clean hydrogen market" and "cross-border hydrogen clusters" around the region.

Public power utility CFE has also included green hydrogen development as part of its long-term business plan and is working on a green hydrogen pilot project that would use part of the power produced by the US$1bn Puerto Peñasco solar park, which is currently under construction.

Green hydrogen production requires large-scale clean energy generation, which is a contentious issue for CFE. However, the firm now has plans to build a large solar cluster in Sonora state that could be used partly to serve hydrogen production.