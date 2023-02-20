Mexican steel industry calls on US to avoid protectionist practices
Mexico’s iron and steel chamber Canacero urged the partner countries in the US-Mexico-Canada free trade deal (USMCA) to avoid protectionist practices and focus on strengthening value chains in the region.
The move was in response to a letter sent last week by more than a dozen US Republican and Democratic senators to the trade authorities in Washington requesting 25% tariffs be reimposed under Section 232 on some Mexican steel products, alleging an "unsustainable surge" in imports.
"The Mexican steel industry rejects the protectionist claims of some American senators who call for the reimposition of measure 232 on Mexican steel," Canacero said in a statement on Sunday.
"Faced with the complaint of a group of 13 American senators about the alleged sudden increase in Mexican exports of conduction pipes (conduit) and some other products, the chamber specifies that Mexican steel exports to the US represented only 3.3% of domestic consumption, while the market share of the United States in Mexico amounts to 14.6%," the statement added.
In the letter, dated February 14, the US senators called on the Joe Biden administration to immediately begin consultations under the 2019 USMCA agreement that eliminated tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel imports, to address the increase and ensure imports return to "historic volumes of trade," with quotas if necessary.
Canacero also ratified its support for Mexican authorities in helping to carry out an objective analysis of the situation that "blocks the way to protectionist tendencies, which will undoubtedly be accentuated as the elections in that country approach."
The chamber argued that the US has had a trade surplus with Mexico of 1Mt on average since 2017 and had a 35% share of Mexican steel imports in 2022, which is double the share of Mexican exports to its northern neighbor. The US surplus was worth US$1.5bn in 2022, it added.
