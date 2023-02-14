Mexico juggles conflicts to push ahead with 2 infra projects
The Mexican government has managed to continue work on two of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signature projects despite legal and social obstacles.
One concerns the fifth stretch of the Maya train, running 121km from Cancún to Tulum in Quintana Roo state, and the other is the 8.2bn-peso (US$377mn) Barranca Larga-Ventanilla toll road between Oaxaca city and Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca state.
Regarding the railway, López Obrador said during his morning press conference on Monday that work in the Yucatán Peninsula jungle continues despite injunctions.
“It does not affect anything. We keep working,” he said after being questioned about the ongoing legal battle that threatens to halt the passenger rail project.
Last week, environmental NGO Sélvame del Tren claimed that a district judge in Yucatán state had granted it an injunction to stop all deforestation works on the northern and southern sections of the stretch, work on which has been underway since last year.
Many other court orders to halt work on the 1,500km line have been granted by federal and district judges since construction began over three years ago, but the government has managed to dodge over 50 injunctions so far, national tourism board Fonatur director Javier May said on his Twitter account last Thursday.
“The inauguration will be in December 2023,” he said, reiterating that the first five stretches of the line will be finished this year.
Oaxaca-Puerto Escondido highway
Meanwhile, the communications and transportation ministry (SICT) announced Sunday that landowners in the San Vicente Coatlán municipality where the 170km Barranca Larga-Ventanilla road will cross accepted López Obrador’s proposal and allowed works to continue.
The president announced last month that “an old agrarian conflict between Sola de Vega and San Vicente Coatlán” municipalities was stalling work on the remaining 15km of the highway.
“We made a good proposal to the [landowners],” he said on Twitter, adding that if the problem is not solved in a month, “we will make a new route, a bypass for other communities.”
In response, the landowners said in a letter to the president: “We have decided through the community assembly to continue all the works on the superhighway, with its monthly reviews and evaluations to verify the progress and the solution of the agrarian, social, violence and peace conflict.”
Planning for the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla toll road started a decade ago, but the government reactivated the project in 2019 with the launch of construction tenders. Separate contracts for two subsections were awarded to local firms Vise and Coconal.
In November, López Obrador said the road would be finished by August 2023.
The highway will reduce travel time between the coastal localities from six to two hours. It involves 10 bridges, two viaducts, three tunnels, nine junctions and five emergency ramps.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Four Mexican passenger rail projects to watch in 2023
The ongoing initiatives are being built in Mexico City and Jalisco, Nuevo León and Mexico states.
Mexico using 2 publicly funded flagship projects to attract private investors
Banobras recently uploaded profiles for the Maya train and the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor on its PPP-promoting website Mexico Projects Hub.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Expansion and remodeling of the Adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the HGZMF 7 Monclova hospital, Coahuila.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Expansion and Remodeling of UMAE Ignacio García Téllez in Mérida, Yucatán
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Construction of the new Family Medicine Unit (UMF) of 10 offices with AMC in Torreón, Coahuila
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Expansion and Remodeling of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) of the Hospital de Ginecobstetricia No. 221 in Toluca, Poniente of the State of Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Replacement of Family Medicine Unit No. 20 of 5 clinics in the Municipality of Delicias, Chihuahua.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Modernization of the Reynosa Río Bravo highway (km. 74 + 117 to km. 83 + 117)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Construction and equipping of the hgmel u-601 building. fspss, fiscal and own, 2013 2020
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Ecf mexico 200 summits of huicicila.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Road to lumbreras
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Construction of an ordinary nursery in the municipality of Tapachula, Chiapas.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Hércules - Grupo Constructor (Hércules)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: General Forwarding, S.A. de C.V. (General Forwarding)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: OL-Logistics
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Logística Golfo y Bajío
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Transportadora L&M Logistics (Lym Logistics)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Transportes Unimex, S.A. de C.V. (Transportes Unimex)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bovis Project Management S.A. de CV (Bovis México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Estadio Sostenible de Yucatán S.A.P.I. (Estadio Sostenible de Yucatán)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: MotaEngil de México - CRRC Hong Kong Co., Limited - CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Limited (MotaEngil de México - CRRC Hong Kong - CRRC Nanjing Puzhen)
-
This consortium is a company formed by Mota-Engil México, SA de CV, CRRC Hong Kong Co., Limited and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Limited for the execution of the Lines 4, 5 and 6 pr...