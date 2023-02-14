Mexico
News

Mexico juggles conflicts to push ahead with 2 infra projects

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Legal issues / Legal Advice Highways - Roads Social conflicts Rail line
Mexico juggles conflicts to push ahead with 2 infra projects

The Mexican government has managed to continue work on two of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signature projects despite legal and social obstacles. 

One concerns the fifth stretch of the Maya train, running 121km from Cancún to Tulum in Quintana Roo state, and the other is the 8.2bn-peso (US$377mn) Barranca Larga-Ventanilla toll road between Oaxaca city and Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca state.

Regarding the railway, López Obrador said during his morning press conference on Monday that work in the Yucatán Peninsula jungle continues despite injunctions. 

“It does not affect anything. We keep working,” he said after being questioned about the ongoing legal battle that threatens to halt the passenger rail project.

Last week, environmental NGO Sélvame del Tren claimed that a district judge in Yucatán state had granted it an injunction to stop all deforestation works on the northern and southern sections of the stretch, work on which has been underway since last year.

Many other court orders to halt work on the 1,500km line have been granted by federal and district judges since construction began over three years ago, but the government has managed to dodge over 50 injunctions so far, national tourism board Fonatur director Javier May said on his Twitter account last Thursday. 

“The inauguration will be in December 2023,” he said, reiterating that the first five stretches of the line will be finished this year. 

Oaxaca-Puerto Escondido highway 

Meanwhile, the communications and transportation ministry (SICT) announced Sunday that landowners in the San Vicente Coatlán municipality where the 170km Barranca Larga-Ventanilla road will cross accepted López Obrador’s proposal and allowed works to continue. 

The president announced last month that “an old agrarian conflict between Sola de Vega and San Vicente Coatlán” municipalities was stalling work on the remaining 15km of the highway. 

“We made a good proposal to the [landowners],” he said on Twitter, adding that if the problem is not solved in a month, “we will make a new route, a bypass for other communities.”

In response, the landowners said in a letter to the president: “We have decided through the community assembly to continue all the works on the superhighway, with its monthly reviews and evaluations to verify the progress and the solution of the agrarian, social, violence and peace conflict.”

Planning for the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla toll road started a decade ago, but the government reactivated the project in 2019 with the launch of construction tenders. Separate contracts for two subsections were awarded to local firms Vise and Coconal.

In November, López Obrador said the road would be finished by August 2023. 

The highway will reduce travel time between the coastal localities from six to two hours. It involves 10 bridges, two viaducts, three tunnels, nine junctions and five emergency ramps.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Four Mexican passenger rail projects to watch in 2023

Four Mexican passenger rail projects to watch in 2023

The ongoing initiatives are being built in Mexico City and Jalisco, Nuevo León and Mexico states.

Mexico using 2 publicly funded flagship projects to attract private investors

Mexico using 2 publicly funded flagship projects to attract private investors

Banobras recently uploaded profiles for the Maya train and the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor on its PPP-promoting website Mexico Projects Hub.

Mexico looks to award contract to expand Tulum wastewater treatment plant

Mexico looks to award contract to expand Tulum wastewater treatment plant

CAF Mexico will manufacture trains for New Zealand

CAF Mexico will manufacture trains for New Zealand

Head of SICT, Jorge Nuño Lara, marks the start of works on line 4 of the Guadalajara Light Rail

Head of SICT, Jorge Nuño Lara, marks the start of works on line 4 of the Guadalajara Light Rail

Mexico launches environmental studies tender for Tulum national park

Mexico launches environmental studies tender for Tulum national park

Mexico’s Santa María dam 75% complete

Mexico’s Santa María dam 75% complete

The outlook for Mexico's real estate market in 2023

The outlook for Mexico's real estate market in 2023

Mexico construction sector struggling to turn the corner

Mexico construction sector struggling to turn the corner

Work is progressing to recover Category 1 in aviation safety

Work is progressing to recover Category 1 in aviation safety

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Hércules - Grupo Constructor  (Hércules)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: OL-Logistics
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Logística Golfo y Bajío
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Transportadora L&M Logistics  (Lym Logistics)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor