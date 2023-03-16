Mexico
News

Mexico launches geothermal spudding tender in four regions

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Tenders Geothermal
Mexico's finance ministry is tendering the spudding of seven geothermal wells in four key areas as part of a new exploratory push by public utility CFE

The process is being overseen by electricity and clean energy institute Ineel, and involves the exploration of four areas with geothermal potential: the Los Negritos area in Michoacán state, San Marcos in Jalisco, Cerro Prieto in Baja California, and Las Tres Vírgenes in Baja California Sur.

The call will be financed with funds approved by the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), according to the tender documents. The total funds to be allocated are US$51mn.

The IADB said later this year it would help CFE finance a potential geothermal power plant through a credit line if the exploration proved successful.

The bidding documents specify that on-site visits for interested parties will take place between March 27 and April 1, while consultations will be answered after April 13. Offers will be received through May 12.

Mexico currently has almost 1GW of geothermal capacity, the sixth largest in the world after the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, Turkey and New Zealand, according to information service Geoenergy.

Public procurement site Compranet can be accessed here.

