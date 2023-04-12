Mexico’s mining output increased 1% year-on-year in February, compared to 1.2% in January.

However, mining-related services soared 83.5%, after contracting 19.1% in January, according to statistics agency Inegi's monthly report.

In 2022, mining production fell 0.6%, mainly due to the weakening of other industries, such as construction and steel. In the first two months of this year, sector growth remained flat at 0.8%.

Ramón Luna, Sonora district president of mining engineers, metallurgists and geologists association AIMMGM, attributed the stagnation to the aftermath of the pandemic and slow permitting processes.

“The necessary exploration has not been generated so that there are new discoveries of projects that replace mines or reserves, the mines that are operating and the reserves that we are depleting,” he told BNamericas.

Luiz Camargo, country director of Minera Cuzcatlán, a subsidiary of Canada’s Fortuna Silver, agreed that permitting is a limiting factor.

“The permit environment in Mexico is very complex because there is already a preconceived idea regarding open pit mines. And what determines whether it is open or underground? It is not the owner, it is the technical conditions. It is very simplistic to think that because it is an open pit mine, I cannot give you the permits,” Camargo told BNamericas.

He also highlighted cost increases, adding that not all mines are profitable enough to justify operational continuity, so some are closing. Several mines registered all-in-sustaining costs of US$1,800-1,900/oz gold, when the market price was US$1,950-2,000/oz.

“I also think that the environment is not one of understanding of what the mining industry generates in benefits. There is a great lack of understanding, of adequate information, there are still many myths related to mining, and Mexico has a very modern mining sector,” Camargo said.