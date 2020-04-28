Mexico ministries, business groups to coordinate post-pandemic reboot
Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.
Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.
With your subscription you will have access to key data on:
9,000+ projects in Latin America
22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.
46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.
What our clients think of us
There is ample information on number of companies and projects, and the project profiles have proven to be very helpful. Settings alerts is also very easy and efficient, as it allows you to have direct access to the targeted information and a deeper analysis with a simple click.
BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional BankingStructured Debt Origination, Export Finance Latin America
Learn how BNamericas works
BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.