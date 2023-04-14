Mexico
Mexico seeking sites for 3 new solar plants in Sonora

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 14, 2023
Lithium Thermosolar CSP Electric vehicles Lithium Carbonate Lithium Electrolyte Solar Photovoltaic Lithium Hydroxide
Mexico’s public utility CFE is seeking sites to build three new solar plants in Sonora state as part of its US$48bn renewable energy-focused Plan Sonora, which entails a total of six photovoltaic plants and production and industrialization of lithium. 

The utility is currently looking at which areas have the highest intensity of solar radiation to decide where the plants will be constructed, state governor Alfonzo Durazo said in a press conference, according to local media. 

"We are making very good progress with CFE. I recognize the willingness, the support that [CFE CEO] Manuel Bartlett has invariably given to this Sonora sustainable energy plan. I hope to announce the specific locations where we will build these plants very soon," he said.

The Mexican government has only confirmed the construction of one of the six plants outlined for the state so far – the US$1bn Puerto Peñasco solar park, on which construction began in March 2022. The first stage, with 1GW capacity, was inaugurated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in February. 

Given that the utility is still analyzing the solar resources in the various possible locations, the start of construction works is still some way off.  

The Sonora Plan involves strengthening the northern state's supply chains with the US, spurring electric vehicle (EV) production and building several large renewable power plants, in addition to promoting associated lithium production for batteries.

