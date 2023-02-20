Mexico to start financing of US$650mn Tijuana viaduct
The Mexican government will begin financing this year of the 12bn-peso (US$655mn) viaduct that will connect Tijuana’s international airport with the Playas de Tijuana coast in Baja California state.
The finance ministry (SHCP) recently published the project’s profile with a financing calendar and cost-benefit analysis in its investment portfolio.
According to the calendar, the government will allocate 11bn pesos to the construction from this year until 2025, with the remainder coming from a customs trust.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said in 2021 that the trust’s funds had increased from 50bn pesos to 90bn in his first three years in office due to customs payments.
Local daily El Imparcial reported at the end of January that the viaduct’s construction would begin shortly. The elevated highway will have an extension of 10.5km and besides the connection to the airport, it will have two other accesses to downtown Tijuana and the Otay Mesa port of entry.
AMLO said last year that the viaduct would be built by defense ministry Sedena, which is also in charge of building the Otay Mesa II port of entry between Tijuana and San Diego.
The project was originally unveiled by former Baja California state governor Jaime Bonilla, who also announced a tender in 2021 that was never completed.
