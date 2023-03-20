News

Mexico’s agrarian, territorial and urban development ministry (Sedatu) will launch seven pre-investment studies between July and December to examine the feasibility of carrying out an urban development project close to the Cañón del Sumidero national park in Chiapas state.

The aim of the proposal is to “improve inadequate living conditions for those who reside in an irregular settlement, through comprehensive urban development,” the ministry said in a request for funds submitted to the finance ministry (SHCP), which approved 17.8mn pesos (US$950,000) for the project this year.

The studies will allow the definition of the technical, legal, financial, economic and environmental feasibility of implementing the urban development project,” Sedatu stated, adding that investment from the private sector may be required for the development.

The studies include market and cost-benefit analyses, as well as a business plan and master plan.