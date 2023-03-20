Mexico to study urban development project in Chiapas national park
Mexico’s agrarian, territorial and urban development ministry (Sedatu) will launch seven pre-investment studies between July and December to examine the feasibility of carrying out an urban development project close to the Cañón del Sumidero national park in Chiapas state.
The aim of the proposal is to “improve inadequate living conditions for those who reside in an irregular settlement, through comprehensive urban development,” the ministry said in a request for funds submitted to the finance ministry (SHCP), which approved 17.8mn pesos (US$950,000) for the project this year.
The studies will allow the definition of the technical, legal, financial, economic and environmental feasibility of implementing the urban development project,” Sedatu stated, adding that investment from the private sector may be required for the development.
The studies include market and cost-benefit analyses, as well as a business plan and master plan.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure
Ecuador set to sign prefeasibility study contracts for 5 highways
The studies will be conducted for the Quito-Guayaquil, Guayaquil-Cuenca, Manta-Quevedo, Montecristi-La Cadena and Guayaquil south viaduct roads.
Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion
The 2km elevated expansion connects Tocumen international airport, specialized higher technical institute ITSE and Corredor Sur station.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Piura tertiary care hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Guillermo Gaviria Echeverri tunnel (Toyo tunnel): Section 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Ciudad de Cali Avenue Transmilenio corridor - Section 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Panama metro line 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Panama metro line 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Ambrosio Taravella international airport modernization and expansion (Córdoba)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Expansion of the Ministro Pistarini International Airport (Ezeiza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: South Highway: Ica - Quilca Bypass
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Rehabilitation and Improvement of the Cerro de Pasco - Tingo María Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: San Borja - San Ignacio de Moxos highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Asociación Accidental Río Blanco
- Company: Asociación Accidental San Miguel
- Company: Opción Técnica Sociedad Anónima
- Company: AnkaLoo Construcciones S.R.L. (AnkaLoo Construcciones)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Gral Saneamiento S.A. (Gral Obras y Servicios)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ilubaires S.A. (Ilubaires)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Karpa S.A. (Karpa Ingeniería)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Fajardo Abogados
- Company: Secin Group Ingeniería y Construcción (Secin Group)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...