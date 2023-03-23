Mexico's geothermal tender could signal a resurgence of interest
A recently launched tender for geothermal exploration in Mexico has the potential to add to the country's 1GW of installed capacity from the source.
Electricity and clean energy agency Ineel is looking for a private partner that can spud six exploration wells in areas in Jalisco, Michoacán, Baja California and Baja California Sur states.
The US$51mn tender involves assessing the potential of the four areas and is midsized by industry standards because drilling at different sites increases the costs significantly, but it would be considered large if it were only focused on one area.
"Depending on the geological environment [the developer, federal power company CFE] encounters, the remaining funds may not be enough to spud [the required six] wells to a depth of 3,500m," Enrique Lima, senior advisor at West Japan Engineering Consultants and a geothermal expert, told BNamericas. "During the spudding, some decisions will likely have to be made considering several wells have to be undertaken within the budget," he added.
"I think the big winner here is geothermal power," Lima said via e-mail. "But it would have been good to maintain a plurality of actors and allow the private sector ... to help mitigate geothermal risk and allow them to contribute with renewable, clean and non-intermittent energy. But it is good that we may be looking at a revival of geothermal energy in Mexico."
According to Lima, normally several successful wells have to be drilled in each area to assess the potential and the power plant capacity it could sustain. Existing wells from previous exploration, such as in the Cerro Prieto and Las Tres Vírgenes areas, could help speed up the process.
The tender call, which was launched last week, will be financed with funds approved by the World Bank and the IDB. The IDB said it would help CFE finance a potential geothermal power plant through a credit line if the exploration proved successful.
Recently, the development of wind and solar power has been prioritized in Mexico, but the current authorities and CFE have rekindled interest in expanding geothermal and nuclear capacity.
The advantage of geothermal power is that it can generate constantly at full capacity, complementing more variable technologies such as hydroelectric, wind and solar. Its main competitor in the future, as grids around the world eliminate carbon emitting generators, is likely to be battery storage.
Mexico currently has 964MW of geothermal capacity in four units. The largest is Cerro Prieto in Baja California, with 720MW, followed by Los Azufres in Michoacán (188MW), Los Humeros in Puebla (40MW) and Las Tres Vírgenes in Baja California Sur (16MW).
News in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Mexico's energy regulators: A story of control
Control is the common theme in the way Mexican authorities understand the energy sector. As long as a regulator complies with federal policy and he...
Major Mexican energy trade groups slam new permitting system
The new permitting rules have again sparked controversy in a sector that has become known for clashes between regulators and industry players.
