Mexico's Nuevo León state to award mobility studies contract
The mobility and urban planning ministry of Mexico’s Nuevo León state will award a contract on February 27 to carry out mobility-related studies in capital Monterrey.
The topographic studies are scheduled to begin on March 13 and end on August 9, according to the tender call published on the ministry’s procurement site.
The focus of the studies will be public transport transfer centers and traffic bottlenecks in the metropolitan area.
The administration of governor Samuel García has unveiled several transport projects that will start this year and in 2024.
Among the most recent is line No. 6 of Monterrey’s metro system (Metrorrey), which saw works kick off this month.
In September, the ministry awarded a consortium comprising Mota-Engil and Chinese locomotive manufacturer CRRC a 25.8bn-peso (US$1.2bn) contract to build lines No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6.
The ministry also published a consultancy tender in December for the interurban train that will connect San Pedro Garza García municipality and Monterrey’s international airport, in Apodaca municipality.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Tren Maya begins pedestrian and vehicular crossing operations in Villa El Triunfo, Tabasco
On the Mayan Train, a pedestrian and vehicular crossing began operating in Villa El Triunfo, while the foundations of the Palenque and Edzná statio...
Spotlight: 2 key Mexico-US border infra projects
The Nuevo Laredo international bridge and the Otay Mesa II port of entry are expected to alleviate congestion and facilitate trade.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
