MINEM advances in the implementation of natural gas and rural electrification for Apurímac
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) will implement this year the massification of natural gas and rural electrification projects in the Apurímac region. Minister Oscar Vera Gargurevich and his technical team met with Governor Percy Godoy Medina, to detail these works that will bring development and improvements in the quality of life to the inhabitants of that region.
In this line, the General Directorate of Hydrocarbons (DGH) reported that S / 8 million has been allocated for the construction of the first stage of infrastructure for the massification of virtual gas in the region. This consists of the construction of 4 kilometers of networks, the connection to 300 homes and the implementation of 1 natural gas regulation station, according to the 2023 Annual Promotions Program.
Likewise, the DGH detailed the benefits granted by the FISE Vale to 43,781 beneficiaries between homes and social institutions. He explained that the Vale of S/25 soles is for the purchase of an LPG cylinder, up to 10 kilos, for 42,996 homes in vulnerable situations. Meanwhile, the S/43 soles voucher is for 785 popular kitchens of the Food Supplement Program, Qali Warma public educational institutions and Common Pots.
Regarding electrification, the General Directorate of Electrification (DGER) indicated that by 2023, a project for the expansion of distribution networks in Apurímac is underway that will benefit more than 5,000 inhabitants of 143 localities with an investment of S/ 19.9 millions.
Also, the improvement and expansion project for electrification in 12 districts will be executed, with an investment of S/7.7 million for the benefit of 3,212 inhabitants of 128 localities, belonging to the provinces of Antabamba, Chincheros and Grau.
Likewise, in order to close the gaps in electricity, the DGER indicated that it has been training in the use of the computer application "DGER+ Rural Electrification", with which the municipalities will be able to identify the georeferential coordinates of the houses that do not have access to the service. electric. Once the survey is completed, the information is sent to the DGER for the formulation of the project that will be financed and executed by the DGER - MINEM.
It should be noted that César Sandoval, MINEM Chief of Staff, officials from the General Directorates of Hydrocarbons and Rural Electrification, and the GORE Apurímac technical team participated in the meeting.
