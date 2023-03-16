Peru
Press Release

MINEM evaluates incentives and benefits to promote electric mobility nationwide

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Electric Power Distributor Electric vehicles
This Minem release was published using machine translation.

The Vice Minister of Electricity of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), Jaime Luyo Kuong, took part in the inauguration ceremony of three charging points for electric vehicles in the city of Arequipa, an initiative of the distribution company Sociedad Eléctrica del Sur Oeste (SEAL) to encourage electric mobility in the White City and southern Peru.

In the activity, Luyo Kuong reported that the Executive is promoting a legislative initiative to promote the use of electric vehicles, and for this, alternatives are being evaluated, such as providing tax incentives to consume electricity aimed at charging and recharging electric vehicles, or a fund to finance the acquisition of said units.

"A type of credit with low interest is being designed. This will allow those who do not have initial capital to start acquiring these vehicles," said Luyo, who stressed that electric mobility will be a viable alternative for sustainable transport with the health and the environment.

The vice minister highlighted the participation of SEAL in the promotion of electromobility in the country, leading this initiative in the south of the country that generates sustainable development in the regions.

The company, which provides electrical service in the Arequipa region, completed the installation of three electric vehicle charging points, also promoting the economic and environmental advantages of using electric vehicles, applying renewable and more planet-friendly energies.

The charging stations are located in the Mall Aventura Arequipa, Mall Plaza Cayma and in the Arequipa Paseo Central Shopping Center, and the company has established a "white march" period, allowing their use free of charge for the first 6 months.

