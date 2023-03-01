This Minem release was published using machine translation.

The signing of the License Agreement for the Exploitation of Hydrocarbons in Block 192, carried out between representatives of Petroperú and Perupetro, constitutes the return of the state company to the upstream and is a decisive milestone in the recent history of the country, indicated the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM).

Oscar Vera Gargurevich, head of the sector, pointed out that the signing of this Contract constitutes a fundamental step to advance in the strengthening of the Vertical Integration of Petroperú, since the project will have an initial production of 10 thousand barrels of crude oil per day that will be processed in the New Talara Refinery.

"I congratulate all those involved for the support given so that this project materializes, since it will generate employment for Peruvians, income that will contribute to development and strengthen the hydrocarbon industry in our country," he declared.

Petroperú will be the operator of Block 192 for 30 years, with the goal of restoring oil activity and investing in new projects that will increase production, thus a minimum investment of US$ 638 million is expected in 20 Development Wells plus 1 Well Exploratory in the medium term.

This will contribute to the generation of new direct and indirect jobs for the population, helping to reactivate the economy in Loreto, which will be able to collect more canons, royalties and income that will contribute to closing social gaps and increase public investment for the benefit of the community. population.

Additionally, the contract establishes a Social Fund for the development of the native communities in the area, which will directly benefit with resources to manage their own projects, thus integrating the value chain that guarantees the continuity of hydrocarbon operations.

The minister pointed out that the reactivation of Block 192 will generate insertion opportunities for professionals from Peruvian universities, institutes and technical training centers, as well as members of native communities, being a source that contributes to capacity building in Loreto and other regions of the country.

It should be noted that Block 192 is the one with the largest proven reserves in the Peruvian jungle, and there are 25 native communities of the Quechua, Achuar and Kichwa peoples, with whom the State, through the Ministry of Energy and Mines, has carried out carried out the Prior Consultation Process between 2018 and 2021.

In addition to Minister Vera, the president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, the regional governor of Loreto, René Chávez Silvano, congressman from Loreto, Hitler Saavedra, the presidents of Perupetro and Petroperú, Isabel Tafur, took part in the contract signing ceremony. and Carlos Vives respectively, in addition to MINEM officials.