Argentina
Press Release

Minsud Resources encounters 555m at 0.43% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 4.80 g/t Ag including 44m at 1.12% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 9.52 g/t Ag at Chinchillones

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Exploration / Drilling Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Copper Silver Gold

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address