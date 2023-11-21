Argentina
Press Release

Minsud Resources Encounters 767m at 0.25% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 4.91 g/t Ag Including 18m at 0.95% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au and 10.06 g/t Ag at Chinchillones, Plans Mineral Resource Estimate

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Gold Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Exploration / Drilling Copper

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address