More than 3,000 new digital centers came into operation in Colombia
By Mintic
During her visit to the Humberto Velázquez García Educational Institution at the Rural Development Concentration headquarters, in the rural area of the municipality of Zona Bananera, Magdalena, ICT Minister Sandra Milena Urrutia announced that 3,692 new digital centers came into operation in the country.
2,919 of them are located in departments of region A such as Santander, La Guajira, Huila, Norte de Santander and Córdoba, among others; the remaining 773 are in region B in departments such as Casanare, Chocó, Nariño, Magdalena and Putumayo.
"Of the 14,057 digital centers to be installed throughout the country, 3,692 have already entered into operation and are available to students, teachers and communities surrounding rural colleges and schools so that they can access the Internet; until a few months ago this program was a dream , a utopia, today is a reality ", affirmed the Minister.
With the entry into the operational phase of these connectivity points, the country reaches 5,207 digital centers at the service of citizens in educational institutions, indigenous reservations, natural parks, military garrisons, health posts, Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation, and shelters. culture.
"This is the internet of the regions, of deep Colombia. These communities are very important for the Government of change and this is demonstrated by the serious and dedicated work that we have done in the last few months to make the digital centers a reality. Guaranteeing Access to ICTs for populations in remote areas is to open the doors of opportunities and equality for them, " said the head of the portfolio.
Four new peace stations for the country
Tumaco, San Vicente del Caguán, San José del Guaviare and Fundación are the headquarters of the four new peace stations that went on the air this February 10, adding to the 12 already existing, which represents the fulfillment of 80% of the goal of 20 stations, established in the Havana Agreement.
"The Total Peace to which we are committed from the Government is built from spaces for listening and participation where all voices are respected; that is what these four new stations represent, a safe space for our reconciliation as a society", said the ICT Minister during the inaugural ceremony held at the facilities of the Fundación radio station.
The peace stations are operated and administered by the RTVC - Public Media System through Radio Nacional de Colombia, are located in areas historically affected by the armed conflict and their communication objectives are to disseminate educational content on the Peace Agreement and inform implementation progress.
The investment of the Colombian State for the production of content in the 16 broadcasting stations amounts to $5,213 million, while the technological and infrastructure investment exceeds $27 billion.
