Colombia
Press Release

More than 3,000 new digital centers came into operation in Colombia

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 13, 2023
Networks Fixed broadband Public Investment

By Mintic

During her visit to the Humberto Velázquez García Educational Institution at the Rural Development Concentration headquarters, in the rural area of the municipality of Zona Bananera, Magdalena, ICT Minister Sandra Milena Urrutia announced that 3,692 new digital centers came into operation in the country.

2,919 of them are located in departments of region A such as Santander, La Guajira, Huila, Norte de Santander and Córdoba, among others; the remaining 773 are in region B in departments such as Casanare, Chocó, Nariño, Magdalena and Putumayo.

"Of the 14,057 digital centers to be installed throughout the country, 3,692 have already entered into operation and are available to students, teachers and communities surrounding rural colleges and schools so that they can access the Internet; until a few months ago this program was a dream , a utopia, today is a reality ", affirmed the Minister.

With the entry into the operational phase of these connectivity points, the country reaches 5,207 digital centers at the service of citizens in educational institutions, indigenous reservations, natural parks, military garrisons, health posts, Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation, and shelters. culture.

"This is the internet of the regions, of deep Colombia. These communities are very important for the Government of change and this is demonstrated by the serious and dedicated work that we have done in the last few months to make the digital centers a reality. Guaranteeing Access to ICTs for populations in remote areas is to open the doors of opportunities and equality for them, " said the head of the portfolio.

Four new peace stations for the country

Tumaco, San Vicente del Caguán, San José del Guaviare and Fundación are the headquarters of the four new peace stations that went on the air this February 10, adding to the 12 already existing, which represents the fulfillment of 80% of the goal of 20 stations, established in the Havana Agreement.

"The Total Peace to which we are committed from the Government is built from spaces for listening and participation where all voices are respected; that is what these four new stations represent, a safe space for our reconciliation as a society", said the ICT Minister during the inaugural ceremony held at the facilities of the Fundación radio station.

The peace stations are operated and administered by the RTVC - Public Media System through Radio Nacional de Colombia, are located in areas historically affected by the armed conflict and their communication objectives are to disseminate educational content on the Peace Agreement and inform implementation progress.

The investment of the Colombian State for the production of content in the 16 broadcasting stations amounts to $5,213 million, while the technological and infrastructure investment exceeds $27 billion.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Colombia)

Brazil’s Pátria Investimentos ready to sell Odata for US$1.85bn

Brazil’s Pátria Investimentos ready to sell Odata for US$1.85bn

Media reported that a sale agreement is imminent.

Snapshot: Scala’s pipeline of datacenter projects

Snapshot: Scala’s pipeline of datacenter projects

BNamericas provides an updated list of the company’s projects under construction, in development and being planned for Brazil, Chile, Colombia and ...

Ascenty achieves excellence in customer service for the fifth consecutive year

Ascenty achieves excellence in customer service for the fifth consecutive year

ODATA obtains ISO 14001 certification for corporate sustainability

ODATA obtains ISO 14001 certification for corporate sustainability

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

'We are building the blocks for the private network ecosystem in Latin America'

'We are building the blocks for the private network ecosystem in Latin America'

Tower One reaches 320 sites deployed in Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico

Tower One reaches 320 sites deployed in Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico

The value of Colombia's radio spectrum has not yet been determined: Minister Sandra Urrutia

The value of Colombia's radio spectrum has not yet been determined: Minister Sandra Urrutia

IHS again cuts LatAm tower construction outlook

IHS again cuts LatAm tower construction outlook

Study: Environmental impact of FTTH 18 times lower than copper

Study: Environmental impact of FTTH 18 times lower than copper

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: InterNexa S.A.
  • Internexa is a company dedicated to carrier-of-carriers service and the energy sector. It has close to 49,000 km of fiber optic network in Latin America. It serves operators tha...
  • Company: MVM Ingeniería de Software
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: WOM Colombia S.A.S.  (WOM Colombia)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...

Latest news

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

How Guatemala's Cementos Progreso took advantage of the Cemex exit from Costa Rica and El Salvador

How Guatemala's Cementos Progreso took advantage of the Cemex exit from Costa...

First Quantum unit urges Panama to sign mining contract with no more changes

First Quantum unit urges Panama to sign mining contract with no more changes

Brazil’s Padtec opens Lima office to meet growing Andean fiber demand

Brazil’s Padtec opens Lima office to meet growing Andean fiber demand

'2024 is going to be the year of the wastewater treatment plants'

'2024 is going to be the year of the wastewater treatment plants'