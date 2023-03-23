Statement Ministry of Transport and Communications

March 22, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Road Axis No. 4, more than 213 kilometers long, will be built in Amazonas and Loreto. The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), through its attached body Provías Nacional , received the final technical-economic proposals from the states of Japan and Korea to provide technical assistance, under the government-to-government (G2G) modality, for the construction of said road.

After receiving the proposals from Japan and Korea, the MTC will evaluate, during the following 15 days, the documentation presented.

“The sector is advancing with this process. We have established deadlines and work objectives so that citizens can have this work at their service as soon as possible," said the Vice Minister of Transportation, Alberto Ñecco Tello .

The country that is selected to provide technical assistance will establish a Project Management Office (PMO), which will carry out an international process to choose the construction company for the work.

It should be noted that the sector sent invitations to 18 states to participate in the process and received expressions of interest from six of them. Of this group, three states submitted their non-binding proposals. And in the next phase, the final technical-economic proposals from Japan and Korea were received.

The Eje Vial No. 4 highway comprises three sections totaling 213.6 kilometers. The first, Puente Duran-Puente Wawico, covers the province of Bagua. The second section, Wawico-Nuevo Siasme-Santa María de Nieva Bridge, runs through the Bagua and Condorcanqui provinces; while the third, Nuevo Siasme-Saramiriza, includes the Condorcanqui and Datem del Marañón provinces.