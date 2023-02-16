MTC will start the process to contract a temporary operator of the fiber optic backbone network
By Ministry of Transport and Communications
February 15, 2023
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte Castillo, announced that a new process will begin to contract a temporary operator of the National Fiber Optic Dorsal Network, currently in charge of the National Telecommunications Program (Pronatel).
“We are evaluating the best options for contracting an operator, because Pronatel does not have the function of managing the backbone network, but of bringing Internet to rural areas. We want to define a roadmap so as not to repeat past mistakes”, remarked Lazarte Castillo.
The head of the MTC highlighted that her management, with the aim of providing greater transparency and predictability about the future of the backbone network, published the report of the working group that was installed in the previous administration, which was not known by anyone.
"We will receive contributions from the academy, from the operators and the regulatory body to, on that basis, decide the efficient future of the backbone network and thus achieve the country's connectivity," he stressed.
The operation of the backbone network through a private service will guarantee uninterrupted service for users, ensure the maintenance of its infrastructure and equipment, as well as provide legal certainty to the contracts signed.
For this process, Pronatel will initiate a market investigation with access to public knowledge, which will allow consultations and contributions to the terms of reference in order to continue with the call, award and signing of the contract in July of this year.
