National oil production in Peru plummets in March
Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 11, 2022
Shale gas Upstream Company Shale Oil Social conflicts Subsea Brent Shallow waters Environmental conflict Oil sands Offshore Type of hydrocarbons Tight gas Coalbed methane WTI Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Heavy oil Natural Gas Upstream Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Production Location Crude oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.