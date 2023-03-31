New executive directors take office at Petrobras
By Petrobras
March 30, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese
Petrobras informs that Ms. Clarice Coppetti (Executive Director for Institutional Relations and Sustainability), Mr. Sergio Caetano Leite (Financial and Investor Relations Officer), Mr. Joelson Falcão Mendes (Exploration and Production Executive Officer), Mr. Carlos José do Nascimento Travassos (Executive Director of Production Development), Mr. Claudio Romeo Schlosser (Executive Director of Commercialization and Logistics), Mr. William França da Silva (Executive Director of Refining and Natural Gas) and Mr. Carlos Augusto Burgos Barreto (Executive Director of Digital Transformation and Innovation) took office as Executive Directors of the company this Thursday (03/30).
