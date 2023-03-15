This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

During its last meeting, the board of the National Communications Entity (ENACOM) approved the "Regulations for the Nominativity and Identity Validation of Users of Mobile Communications Services" for the implementation of a procedure for validating the identity of users with the objective of increasing security and combating fraud when generating the activation or registration of the service.

The objective of this regulation is to reinforce the security conditions for the registration of users, as well as to incorporate mechanisms for the case of modifications in the commercial or technical conditions of the mobile telephone lines; all with the aim of providing greater security to the users of said services. In turn, its purpose is that each provider of Mobile Communications Services implements a registry in which the name, surname, National Identity Document (DNI) and address of its registered users are stored and systematized, and allow access to such information to the competent authorities.

Technological evolution allowed the emergence of numerous services that use Internet access networks, whether fixed or mobile, as a platform for their availability to users. These services and applications on the Internet are characterized by the provision of varied content, such as subscription services, e-commerce platforms, bank management, provision of programs and audiovisual content, among others.

In this sense, the irruption of digital technology in the telecommunications scenario drastically changed the use of the mobile phone, transcending mere telephone communication to become a gateway to the most diverse services. This expansion has been overshadowed by the proliferation of criminal maneuvers that, through the use of said services, put the safety of citizens at risk.

For this reason, ENACOM, in coordination with the Ministry of Security of the Nation, the national justice and the Ministry of the Interior, through the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER), warned of a growth scenario 3/15/2023 March 15 2023 exponential in the commission of fraud, theft and other crimes, carried out through mobile phone lines.

The service operators must implement a user validation procedure, which will allow the identity of the users to be verified with a high degree of certainty, allowing not only to validate the identity of each new user, but also facilitating the progressive nomination of the fleet of lines. already active, prior to the validity of said regulation.

The pre-existing park nomination process was considered completed on May 31, 2019 with 95.05% of the nominated pre-existing lines and the remaining lines, corresponding to 4.95%, were blocked by express order of this Entity. , through ENACOM Resolution No. 2249 dated May 30, 2019, pending his eventual nomination.

In this context, a modification was made to ENACOM Resolution 8507/2016 in order to repeal those provisions that were exceeded by the above with a new text that proposes:

• Strengthen the conditions for the registration (registration) of the users: through the validation of the data contained in the DNI of the person attempting their registration

• Incorporate security mechanisms in the event of changes in the commercial and/or technical conditions of the mobile telephone lines that may be considered critical or sensitive: Such is the case of changes of ownership, change in the conditions of contracts, changes of address or the change of SIM -also known as simswapping-; using tools or mechanisms such as the validation of biometric data, including proof of life, or the validation of multiple steps or factors.

All this with the aim of providing greater security to the users of said services.

The Mobile Communications Service Providers will have a period of 60 days from the issuance of the corresponding resolution to adapt their nomination and validation systems in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations and must have a system for the nomination and validation of the identity of its owner users in person or remotely, either by themselves or by third parties.

The Mobile Communications Service (SCM) is understood as the Cellular Mobile Radiocommunications Service (SRMC), the Mobile Telephone Service (STM), the Personal Communications Service (PCS), the Service of Advanced Mobile Communications (SCMA), the Link Concentration Radio Service (SRCE) and the Reliable and Intelligent Telecommunications Service (STeFI), when applicable”.

