Bolivia
Press Release

New Pacific Metals Reports updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Silver Sand Deposit, Bolivia - Increases Silver Ounces in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources by 30%

Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 28, 2022
Silver

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address