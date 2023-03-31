Colombia
News

NEW REPORT: Uncertainty builds in Colombia's energy sector

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Crude oil Natural Gas Drilling rigs
NEW REPORT: Uncertainty builds in Colombia's energy sector

Colombia's energy sector is facing changes that will radically alter its future in the short and medium term. In line with his campaign promises, President Gustavo Petro continues to move forward with the plan to accelerate the energy transition by stopping the exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

This position was ratified in January before the international community. At the World Economic Forum that takes place every year in Davos, Switzerland, mines and energy minister Irene Vélez vowed that Colombia will not sign new oil and gas exploration contracts.

Although this measure does not suspend existing contracts, the government's decision imposes a clear time limit on the development of an industry that contributes close to 40% of the country's exports, 20% of tax revenues and 76% of royalties. This growing uncertainty about the future of the sector has already begun to be reflected in the rate of investment.

According to the Colombian oil and gas association (ACP), private sector investment in hydrocarbons exploration will plummet this year by around 33%. 

Along the same lines, the Colombian chamber of companies providing goods and services to the oil, gas and energy industry in general, Campetrol, revised downward its short-term drilling activity forecast in January amid growing pessimism among operators. The number of active rigs is expected to drop to 147 in March and 146 in April compared to the record of 155 reached last November.

See the full report here

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

The demonstrations had caused oil production in central Meta department to fall by 49,500b/d.

Colombian oil production hit by blockades amid fuel supply fears

Colombian oil production hit by blockades amid fuel supply fears

Community leaders say they will only end the protests if President Gustavo Petro or his deputy, Francia Márquez, agree to visit the area for direct...

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Frontera Announces 2023 Capital And Production Guidance

Frontera Announces 2023 Capital And Production Guidance

Colombia on blackout alert amid project delays, political infighting

Colombia on blackout alert amid project delays, political infighting

Colombia: After new findings, the Government of Change ratifies optimism regarding the country's gas resources

Colombia: After new findings, the Government of Change ratifies optimism regarding the country's gas resources

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022

EDF Colombia and Refocosta will build a biomass plant to supply electricity to the Ecopetrol Group

EDF Colombia and Refocosta will build a biomass plant to supply electricity to the Ecopetrol Group

Halliburton expects no let-up in LatAm contribution to international ops

Halliburton expects no let-up in LatAm contribution to international ops

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block Quifa
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Block PUT-4
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Block PUT-1
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Block PUT-7
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Block CPE-6
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Lisama field
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 10 months ago
  • Project: Block VIM 21
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 10 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Smart Instruments S.A.S.  (Smart Instruments)
  • Smart Instruments is a provider of equipment specialized in the commercialization and provision of services for flow measurement and control in the Oil & Gas and industrial sect...
  • Company: Confipetrol S.A.S.  (Confipetrol)
  • Confipetrol S.A.S. is a Colombian company engaged in the operation and maintenance of projects within the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, energy and mining industries. The company o...
  • Company: Grupo Ethuss S.A.S.  (Grupo Ethuss)
  • Grupo Ethuss SAS is a Colombian company that through its subsidiaries provides engineering, supply, production, construction, assembly, operation, repair and maintenance service...
  • Company: Peri Colombia S.A.S.  (PERI Colombia)
  • PERI is one of the leading international companies in the Formwork, Scaffolding and Engineering sector, and has an effective local presence through 70 subsidiaries in more than ...

Latest news

NEW REPORT: Uncertainty builds in Colombia's energy sector

NEW REPORT: Uncertainty builds in Colombia's energy sector

Wintershall finalizes Hokchi acquisition

Wintershall finalizes Hokchi acquisition

Argentine satellite provider Orbith reaches nationwide coverage deal with Arsat

Argentine satellite provider Orbith reaches nationwide coverage deal with Arsat

Colombia and Panama resume energy trade talks

Colombia and Panama resume energy trade talks

Spotlight: The renewal of Brazil power distribution concessions

Spotlight: The renewal of Brazil power distribution concessions