NEW REPORT: Uncertainty builds in Colombia's energy sector
Colombia's energy sector is facing changes that will radically alter its future in the short and medium term. In line with his campaign promises, President Gustavo Petro continues to move forward with the plan to accelerate the energy transition by stopping the exploration and production of hydrocarbons.
This position was ratified in January before the international community. At the World Economic Forum that takes place every year in Davos, Switzerland, mines and energy minister Irene Vélez vowed that Colombia will not sign new oil and gas exploration contracts.
Although this measure does not suspend existing contracts, the government's decision imposes a clear time limit on the development of an industry that contributes close to 40% of the country's exports, 20% of tax revenues and 76% of royalties. This growing uncertainty about the future of the sector has already begun to be reflected in the rate of investment.
According to the Colombian oil and gas association (ACP), private sector investment in hydrocarbons exploration will plummet this year by around 33%.
Along the same lines, the Colombian chamber of companies providing goods and services to the oil, gas and energy industry in general, Campetrol, revised downward its short-term drilling activity forecast in January amid growing pessimism among operators. The number of active rigs is expected to drop to 147 in March and 146 in April compared to the record of 155 reached last November.
See the full report here
Colombian protesters lift oil blockades
The demonstrations had caused oil production in central Meta department to fall by 49,500b/d.
Colombian oil production hit by blockades amid fuel supply fears
Community leaders say they will only end the protests if President Gustavo Petro or his deputy, Francia Márquez, agree to visit the area for direct...
