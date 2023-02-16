This Petroperu statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

Petroperú and its contractors have managed and obtained all the permits required by the different applicable and current regulations for the Talara Refinery Modernization Project (PMRT) in all its stages: construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and currently commissioning of the New Talara Refinery. Likewise, the works are being carried out considering the highest security standards defined in the industry, which are audited by certifying companies of international recognition.

Currently, the execution of the project is in the safe and progressive start-up and start-up stage of the new units, in accordance with its current schedule and start-up sequence, timely communicated to the competent authority. It is estimated to conclude the start-up, the comprehensive guarantee test of the entire complex and the closing of the EPC contracts in October. In this start-up and start-up stage, intermediate products and final products are produced in specification, which are appropriately arranged according to the type and quality of the product.

To date, Petroperú has the Hydrocarbons Registries for the Operation and Commercialization of Fuels; however, due to the fact that the New Talara Refinery includes new units, once the start-up stage and technical closure of the EPC contracts have finished, in accordance with article 6 of RCD 191-2011-OS-CD, the modification of the Hydrocarbons Registry sheet for operation.

Consequently, Petroperú fully complies with the management of authorizations and permits for the execution of the project, the products in specification that are generated in the progressive and safe start-up process are adequately marketed and when the integral guarantee tests of the entire complex are concluded The technical closing will be carried out with the final documentation for the modification of the Hydrocarbons Registry for Operation before the competent authority.