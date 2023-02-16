New Talara Refinery in start-up stage complies with legal permits
This Petroperu statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
Petroperú and its contractors have managed and obtained all the permits required by the different applicable and current regulations for the Talara Refinery Modernization Project (PMRT) in all its stages: construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and currently commissioning of the New Talara Refinery. Likewise, the works are being carried out considering the highest security standards defined in the industry, which are audited by certifying companies of international recognition.
Currently, the execution of the project is in the safe and progressive start-up and start-up stage of the new units, in accordance with its current schedule and start-up sequence, timely communicated to the competent authority. It is estimated to conclude the start-up, the comprehensive guarantee test of the entire complex and the closing of the EPC contracts in October. In this start-up and start-up stage, intermediate products and final products are produced in specification, which are appropriately arranged according to the type and quality of the product.
To date, Petroperú has the Hydrocarbons Registries for the Operation and Commercialization of Fuels; however, due to the fact that the New Talara Refinery includes new units, once the start-up stage and technical closure of the EPC contracts have finished, in accordance with article 6 of RCD 191-2011-OS-CD, the modification of the Hydrocarbons Registry sheet for operation.
Consequently, Petroperú fully complies with the management of authorizations and permits for the execution of the project, the products in specification that are generated in the progressive and safe start-up process are adequately marketed and when the integral guarantee tests of the entire complex are concluded The technical closing will be carried out with the final documentation for the modification of the Hydrocarbons Registry for Operation before the competent authority.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Peru gas distributor Cálidda ups outlook, obtains financing
The company, which serves Lima and Callao, saw its client base jump 22% to nearly 1.5mn.
Peru-focused PetroTal forecasts US$100mn capex for 2023
The upstream operator is one the Andean nation's top crude producers.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block 88
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Bretaña Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Ilo storage plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block Z-1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Ilo to Charaña multi-purpose pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Block 64 (Block Morona)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Heavy crude transport Marañón basin: Norperuano pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: La Pampilla refinery revamp
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Block X
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Acciona Agua S.A. Sucursal Perú
- Company: Repsol Exploración, Sucursal del Perú (Repsol Perú)
-
Repsol Exploration Peru, the local unit of Spanish energy and petrochemical multinational Repsol, has been involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Peru sinc...
- Company: Petróleos del Perú - Petroperú S.A. (Petroperú)
-
Peru's state oil company Petróleos del Perú - Petroperú S.A. is engaged in the exploration, transport, refining, distribution and sale of fuel and oil derivatives. Founded in 19...
- Company: AK Drilling International S.A. (AK Drilling International)
-
AK Drilling International S.A. is a provider of drilling services for mining and oil and gas companies. In addition, it offers geotechnical and hydrogeology services, in areas s...
- Company: Refinería La Pampilla S.A.A. (La Pampilla)
-
La Pampilla Refinery S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Spanish oil company Repsol S.A., incorporated in 1994 for production of high octane gasoline, diesel and petroleum liquefied gas f...
- Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería y Construcción
-
CUMBRA Engineering and Construction, formerly known as GyM Engineering and Construction, is a regional construction company with 87 years of experience in Latin America, executi...
- Company: Unna Energía S.A. (UNNA)
-
Unna Energía SA, formerly GMP SA, is a subsidiary company of the Peruvian engineering company AENZA SAA (formerly Graña y Montero), dedicated to the operation of infrastructure ...