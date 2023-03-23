Nexa seeking solutions to increase water reuse
Brazilian zinc producer Nexa Resources is looking for solutions to expand effluent treatment and water reuse in its refineries as part of a plan to reduce water consumption by 2030.
To that end, the company announced a partnership with the local technologies and business modeling center Escalab.
“The program seeks solutions that are transformative and capable of being applied to make mining more sustainable. In addition, it brings financial support to research, the possibility of scaling the project, the generation of patents and publications and, finally, a possible contract with Nexa for the application of the innovation developed," said Saulo Rezende, an innovation engineer at Nexa, in a press release.
The proposed solutions must reduce the calcium, magnesium and sulfate content, thus allowing the recirculation of water or a reduction in the amount of sulfate at the end of the operational process, in addition to contemplating the correct disposal of solid waste and its possible destinations.
Researchers, universities, startups and companies that work on the treatment of effluents can apply to offer solutions for the firm via this link.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama's expansion plans
João Araújo, Buritirama's president, talks with BNamericas about the miner's plans.
Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation
Relations between the neighboring countries have been improved rapidly since Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cachoeira
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Jacobina Phase 2 Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Jacobina Phase 4 Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Borborema
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Pedra de Ferro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pedra Branca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Itaituba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Liberdade
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Massangana Tin Tailing Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Jacobina Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Serviço Geológico do Brasil
- Company: Metalcore Indústria e Comércio de Metais SPE S/A (Metalcore)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: CONCREGEO Engenharia Ltda
- Company: ABG Mineração