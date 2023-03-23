Brazilian zinc producer Nexa Resources is looking for solutions to expand effluent treatment and water reuse in its refineries as part of a plan to reduce water consumption by 2030.

To that end, the company announced a partnership with the local technologies and business modeling center Escalab.

“The program seeks solutions that are transformative and capable of being applied to make mining more sustainable. In addition, it brings financial support to research, the possibility of scaling the project, the generation of patents and publications and, finally, a possible contract with Nexa for the application of the innovation developed," said Saulo Rezende, an innovation engineer at Nexa, in a press release.

The proposed solutions must reduce the calcium, magnesium and sulfate content, thus allowing the recirculation of water or a reduction in the amount of sulfate at the end of the operational process, in addition to contemplating the correct disposal of solid waste and its possible destinations.

Researchers, universities, startups and companies that work on the treatment of effluents can apply to offer solutions for the firm via this link.