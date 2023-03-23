Brazil
News

Nexa seeking solutions to increase water reuse

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Industrial water efficiency Wastewaters reuse Mining Companies Zinc
Nexa seeking solutions to increase water reuse

Brazilian zinc producer Nexa Resources is looking for solutions to expand effluent treatment and water reuse in its refineries as part of a plan to reduce water consumption by 2030.

To that end, the company announced a partnership with the local technologies and business modeling center Escalab.

“The program seeks solutions that are transformative and capable of being applied to make mining more sustainable. In addition, it brings financial support to research, the possibility of scaling the project, the generation of patents and publications and, finally, a possible contract with Nexa for the application of the innovation developed," said Saulo Rezende, an innovation engineer at Nexa, in a press release.

The proposed solutions must reduce the calcium, magnesium and sulfate content, thus allowing the recirculation of water or a reduction in the amount of sulfate at the end of the operational process, in addition to contemplating the correct disposal of solid waste and its possible destinations.

Researchers, universities, startups and companies that work on the treatment of effluents can apply to offer solutions for the firm via this link.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama's expansion plans

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama's expansion plans

João Araújo, Buritirama's president, talks with BNamericas about the miner's plans.

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Relations between the neighboring countries have been improved rapidly since Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January.

Sound fundamentals seen facilitating LatAm rebound

Sound fundamentals seen facilitating LatAm rebound

Brazil's machinery and equipment sector gearing up for brighter future

Brazil's machinery and equipment sector gearing up for brighter future

Latin Resources expands exploration at Brazil lithium project

Latin Resources expands exploration at Brazil lithium project

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Brazil's miners to invest US$50bn through 2027

Brazil's miners to invest US$50bn through 2027

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Brazil reinforces tailings dams inspections

Brazil reinforces tailings dams inspections

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Cachoeira
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 months ago
  • Project: Borborema
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 months ago
  • Project: Pedra Branca
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 months ago
  • Project: Itaituba
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 months ago
  • Project: Liberdade
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Brazil expecting US$9.5bn investments in energy transmission lines

Brazil expecting US$9.5bn investments in energy transmission lines

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

Brazil’s Fortaleza to obtain US$150mn financing from CAF

Brazil’s Fortaleza to obtain US$150mn financing from CAF

Nexa seeking solutions to increase water reuse

Nexa seeking solutions to increase water reuse

ACERA statement to the public on the Proposal of Marginal Costs for Technical Minimums

ACERA statement to the public on the Proposal of Marginal Costs for Technical...