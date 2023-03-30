US firm Nvidia, one of the world's leading developers of chipsets and processors, is upbeat about the advance of high-performance computing and AI in industries in Latin America, Marcos Aguiar, head of the company’s regional enterprise segment, told BNamericas.

With rising demand for processing capacity, Nvidia plans to expand its enterprise portfolio beyond Brazil's Petrobras, which is one of the largest Nvidia clients in Latin America.

“Petrobras is a great customer, one of our most important, we offer full-stack hardware and software solutions to them. The relationship is old and we have with them a constant challenge to innovate and bring new computational concepts. We are now working with Petrobras' developers to define new computing architectures,” said Aguiar.

Petrobras is Nvidia's client since 2006. The national oil company is Nvidia's second largest oil and gas customer after Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest in reserves and production terms.

Nvidia provides GPUs for Petrobras’ six supercomputers, including the just announced Tatu unit, the company’s first supercomputer with artificial intelligence capabilities.

Petrobras is the only company in the energy sector in Latin America to buy GPUs from Nvidia for this type and size of project. However, through integrators, Nvidia also supplies a computing cluster for Colombia's Ecopetrol, Aguiar said.

Another important supercomputing client is Ecuadoran telecoms company Telconet, second in size after Petrobras. As a result, Ecuador is Nvidia's third largest market in Latin America in revenue terms, after Brazil and Mexico, and ahead of Chile and Colombia.

Aguiar sees telecom operators “starting to look more carefully” to supercomputing to accelerate business processes. Other verticals with demand for high-performance computing include manufacture, finance and retail.

In Mexico, Nvidia is receiving sales orders from local integrators for companies that are setting up or expanding their production capacity in the country, taking advantage of nearshoring, according to Aguiar.

In Brazil, Nvidia powers supercomputing solutions also for Samsung’s research lab Siti, as well as for Shell and several public universities and scientific institutions, such as the National Laboratory for Scientific Computing in Petrópolis.

Aguiar projects a 26% revenue growth this year for enterprise sales, potentially more, given the new demands related to AI and nearshoring.

PETROBRAS

As for Petrobras, the outlook is also bright.

“Right now, we are already doing several tests for a future supercomputer. Petrobras, being a public company, will then go to the market to call on integrators,” said Aguiar.

For its supercomputing structures, which are used mostly in E&P and geophysics activities, Petrobras selects in a tender an integrator which will carry out the project.

For five of the company's six supercomputers, this contractor was French IT multinational Atos. The GPUs for all of them were developed and supplied by Nvidia.

US giant Dell won the contract for the Gaia supercomputer, Tatu's predecessor.

Atos, however, won the Tatu contract, as reported by BNamericas.

Petrobras considers not only prices but also technical and supply characteristics.

“We have undisputed leadership in the company. Petrobras is a customer that's a market in itself,” Atos' South American president Nelson Campelo told BNamericas last year.

GPUs are like the brains of supercomputers, said Aguiar, but they needed a skull, or servers, and a skeleton, or racks.

For most of Petrobras' six supercomputers, the servers are from California-based Supermicro, but manufactured and delivered by Brazil’s Positivo.

“We're very proud to supply the servers for Petrobras' [supercomputer] Pégaso,” Positivo CEO Hélio Rotenberg said in an earnings call. Pégaso is Petrobras’ fourth and most powerful supercomputer.

Atos/Dell, Nvidia and Positivo work in unison on Petrobras projects, which are tailor-made to solve problems or needs for more operational efficiency, said Aguiar. Nvidia, however, does not participate in the preparation of bidding processes, he added.

MARKET

Nvidia's main rivals in the GPU market are US firms Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel.

AMD is also a big supercomputer player, especially in the regional energy segment.

“We already have, with Atos, Super Micro, Lenovo and Dell, for example, oil and gas projects in the region,” Alexandre Amaral, head of cloud and datacenter sales at AMD in Brazil, told BNamericas in an interview in October.

“Some things are recent and we're not authorized to disclose. But we already have with the big OEMs, apart from HPE, due to the local manufacturing [issue], projects that we have already won and are either in the installation phase or in the delivery of products,” Amaral added.