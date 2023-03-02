Oi files for judicial protection 3 months after exiting 6-year reorganization
Brazilian telecom operator Oi has filed an expected second request for judicial protection, just three months after emerging from a similar six-year process.
The troubled Brazilian carrier stated in its request, which was filed on “urgent basis” in the evening of March 1, that it has 47.3bn reais (US$9.06bn) in financial debts.
When it first filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, Oi’s debt was in excess of 65bn reais, making its protection case the second largest in the country's history.
By September 2022, following asset sales, divestments and cost-cutting measures, its net debt had fallen to 18.3bn reais, with gross debt of 21.9bn reais, according to information in the company’s earnings report.
The new request follows a call for urgent injunctive relief filed last month with the same corporate court responsible for overseeing its first bankruptcy protection case.
Oi argues that the new protection request was necessary, among other things, because the date on which the effects of that urgent injunctive relief come to an end is approaching.
The telco also cites the economic-financial scenario in which it finds itself, with overdue debts and potential default and cross-default of financial contracts, and the need to maintain legal protection against potential foreclosures by creditors and other measures against the company and its subsidiaries.
Oi claimed to be confident that it will secure court approval for the new request.
“The company reaffirms it will continue to maintain its activities regularly, acquiring new customers, operating and maintaining its networks and services, serving its customer base, continuing its search for efficiency and optimization of its operations, always striving to avoid any losses, discontinuities or impact to the provision of its services,” it said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Intelbras sees private networks picking up speed in 2023
The Brazilian electronics equipment manufacturer is supplying equipment for a pilot network at Suape port and for a Nestlé plant, as well as other ...
Telecom allies with Ituran in cybersecurity solution
To provide the service, exhaustive tests are carried out on the vulnerabilities detected in the systems, in order to identify those that may compro...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 00)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Oi trunk network
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A. (Sumitomo Brasil)
-
Founded in 1970, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil, the local entity of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo, operates in a diversity of sectors, such as metals and mineral resources, ch...
- Company: Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações (Anatel)
-
Brazilian telecommunications regulator Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações (Anatel) was created to promote the development of telecommunications in the country. The agency, whi...
- Company: PromonLogicalis Latin America Limited (Logicalis Latin America)
-
Latin American IT solutions provider PromonLogicalis was formed in 2008 as a joint venture between UK-based Logicalis group and Brazil's Promon. Based in São Paulo, the company ...
- Company: Serviços Aéreos Industriais Especializados SAI Ltda. (SAI Brasil)
-
SAI is a Brazilian company, set up in 2003, operating all over Latin America, and specialized in providing Airborne LiDAR Survey and Multibeam Bathymetry. Operates with its own ...
- Company: Argus Media Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Seja Digital EAD (Seja Digital)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Furukawa Industrial S.A. Produtos Eletricos (Furukawa Industrial)
-
Furukawa Industrial SA Produtos Eletricos (Fisa) manufactures and markets electrical conductor cables, fiber optic cables and telephone cables, as well as telecommunications equ...
- Company: SEA Telecom (SEA Telecom Brasil)