This is a machine translation of a Cisco Brasil press release

São Paulo, April 2023 - Only 26% of organizations in Brazil are prepared to face current cybersecurity risks, according to the first Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index. The index was developed in this context of a post-COVID 19 pandemic hybrid world where users and data need to be protected wherever work is done. The report highlights where companies are doing well and where cybersecurity readiness gaps will widen if global business and security leaders fail to act.

Businesses have moved from a largely static operating model -- where people connect from individual devices in one location, connecting to a static network -- to a hybrid world where they increasingly work from multiple devices on different devices. locations, connect to multiple networks, access cloud applications, and generate massive amounts of data. This presents new digital security challenges for businesses.

Cybersecurity Readiness Index: Resilience in a Hybrid World

Titled the Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index: Resilience in a Hybrid World, the report measures how well organizations are prepared to maintain cybersecurity resilience against modern threats. These measures span five key pillars that form a yardstick for the required defenses: identity, devices, network, application workloads and data, and span 19 different solutions within the pillars.

Conducted by an independent third-party, the survey asked 6,700 private sector cybersecurity leaders in 27 markets, including Brazil, to indicate which of these solutions had been deployed and the stage of deployment. Companies were then classified into four increasing stages of readiness: Beginner , Formative , Progressive , and Mature .

Main results in Brazil



While only 26% of companies are in the mature stage, 40% of companies in Brazil are in the Beginner (5%) or Formative (35%) stages. Although companies in Brazil are doing better than the global average (15% companies in the mature stage), the number is still very low, given the risks.

The readiness lag is telling, particularly as 66% of respondents in Brazil said a cybersecurity incident could disrupt their business in the next 12-24 months. The cost of being unprepared can be substantial, as 49% of local respondents said they had experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past 12 months, and 32% of those affected said it cost at least $500,000.

“The shift to a hybrid world has substantially transformed the landscape for enterprises and created even greater cybersecurity complexity. Organizations should stop approaching defense with a mix of point tools and instead consider integrated platforms to achieve security resiliency and reduce complexity,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco. “Only then will companies be able to reduce the preparedness gap in relation to cybersecurity.”

Business leaders must establish a "readiness" benchmark for the five pillars of security to build secure and resilient organizations. This need is especially critical given that 93% of respondents in Brazil plan to increase their security budgets by at least 10% over the next 12 months. By establishing a baseline, companies can build on their strengths and prioritize areas where they need more maturity and improve their resilience.

“Cybernetic attacks are increasingly sophisticated and for companies to be prepared to face this large volume of threats, it is of paramount importance not only that the team of security professionals have experience in handling solutions to guarantee connectivity and protect the business information, as well as the network infrastructure is robust with scalable and integrated security innovations to preserve the entire workforce in any place”, points out Fernando Zamai, Leader of Cybersecurity at Cisco do Brasil.

Other important index results include:

Preparation on the five main pillars

Identity: in third place in terms of total companies in the mature stage (28%)

Devices: The highest percentage of companies in the mature stage at 45%

Network security: Enterprises are performing well on this front, with 57% of organizations in the Mature and Formative stage.

Application workloads: This is the pillar companies are least prepared for, with 53% of organizations in the Beginner or Formative stages.

Data: This is the second highest percentage of mature organizations at 39%

Additional Resources:

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a world leader in Internet technology. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reinventing your applications, protecting your data, transforming your infrastructure and empowering your people for a global and inclusive future.