By Telmex and Palo Alto Networks

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Mexico City, February 1, 2023.- TELMEX-Scitum announces the expansion of a strategic alliance with Palo Alto Networks to provide Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XDR solution with TELMEX-Scitum managed services to offer comprehensive response services to cyber incidents to companies in Mexico and Latin America.

The alliance makes TELMEX-Scitum's cyber incident response services available to companies with Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XDR detection, analysis and response technology. TELMEX-Scitum's cyber incident response services are designed to help companies rapidly contain and eradicate cyberattacks from an affected environment, limit the impact of the attack on the business, and preserve the integrity of data, security systems information technology and operational technology that could be affected by these incidents.

TELMEX-Scitum is one of Palo Alto Networks' large cybersecurity partners focused on the Mexico and Latin America regions, with more than 870 security specialists. They have chosen to offer Cortex XDR and Cortex XSOAR as a managed service to their customers.

To achieve this, TELMEX-Scitum obtained the specialization of Palo Alto Networks as a Cortex XMDR Partner in Mexico. They have earned this distinction based on operational capabilities and meeting business requirements, as well as completion of technical, sales enablement, and specialization exams. In addition, TELMEX-Scitum renewed the alliance between its SCILabs (Scitum Cyber Intelligence Laboratories) and Unit 42 of Palo Alto Networks to share threat intelligence such as indicators of compromise (IoC), threat actors, threat vectors, among others, seen in the Latin American region.

“The relationship with TELMEX-Scitum is a successful example of the work that Palo Alto Networks does to offer better business opportunities to its technological partners, taking into account the best benefits for its clients, based on fast, quality service and with timely value”, adds Bert Milan, VP Sales of Palo Alto Networks in LATAM.

Palo Alto Networks certified Cortex XMDR (Extended Managed Detection and Response) partners have demonstrated world-class capabilities and experience and offer a broad portfolio of specialized and tiered MDR offerings powered by Cortex XDR. Located around the world, they provide proactive and always-on services to protect clients' business, and Scitum is the first specialized XMDR partner in Latin America.

“By partnering with TELMEX-Scitum, customers will benefit from the best detection and response technology for Palo Alto Networks' XSOAR cyber incident response services. As digitization continues to accelerate, this joint service offering will help address and resolve customers' cyber security pain points, primarily as the market demands new ways to detect and respond to threats,” said Daniela Menéndez, Country Manager of Palo Alto Networks in Mexico.

“At Telmex-Scitum we are committed to providing quality solutions that help our clients achieve their business goals, with the best protection from a cybersecurity point of view. Obtaining the specialization as an XMDR Partner reinforces our commitment to have knowledge and best practices, which allow us to maintain our operation with high quality standards in tasks such as incident detection, analysis, and response, in a productive and timely manner.” concluded Cristina Hernández, CEO of TELMEX-Scitum.

About Scitum

With more than 24 years in the market, TELMEX-Scitum, leader in cybersecurity in Mexico and Latin America, operates the main Cybersecurity and Cyberintelligence Centers that serve more than 2,120 clients and with a team of more than 870 specialists with the aim of providing secure digital service environments for its customers and society in general.

For 14 years, TELMEX-Scitum has created the most robust cybersecurity cyberecosystem in the LATAM region, which is part of FIRST (Forum of Security Incident Response Teams), Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) and Tech-Accord; has collaboration agreements with: Microsoft Digital Crime Unit, Palo Alto Unit 42, Cisco Talos, Fortinet's Fortiguard Labs, CERT-MX of the National Guard, UNAM-CERT, ANUIES, among others.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world leader in cybersecurity. We innovate to overcome cyber threats so organizations can confidently adopt technology. We provide state-of-the-art cyber security to thousands of clients around the world, across all industries. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and empowered by next-generation automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through an ecosystem of world-class partners, we are committed to helping ensure that every day is more secure than the previous one. It's what makes us the preferred cybersecurity partner.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the best people in service of our mission, which is why we're also proud to be the Cybersecurity Workplace of Choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. All unpublished services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or any other press release or public statement are not currently available (or not yet available to customers). customers in general) and may not be delivered when or at all expected. Customers purchasing applications from Palo Alto Networks should make their purchasing decisions based on currently generally available services and features.