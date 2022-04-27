PCM manages actions that allow the sustainable development of the four Loreto basins
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Coalbed methane Location Offshore Deepwater WTI NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Type of hydrocarbons Shallow waters Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Brent Environmental conflict Shale gas Onshore Shale Oil Natural Gas Crude oil Subsea Social conflicts Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Upstream Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.