Peru
Press Release

PCM manages actions that allow the sustainable development of the four Loreto basins

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Coalbed methane Location Offshore Deepwater WTI NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Type of hydrocarbons Shallow waters Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Brent Environmental conflict Shale gas  Onshore Shale Oil Natural Gas Crude oil Subsea Social conflicts Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Upstream Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address