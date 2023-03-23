Mexican oil and gas giant Pemex and its partners have delivered a development plan for the Zama shallow water field to regulator CNH.

In a release, the company said the plan would involve the construction of two offshore platforms and the drilling and completion of 46 wells. Transport infrastructure to deliver the project's output to the Dos Bocas maritime terminal will also be built.

Zama will be operated by state-run Pemex in partnership with a consortium made up of Talos Energy, Wintershall and Harbour Energy. The partners expect the project to produce 180,000b/d of oil at its peak, representing about 10% of Mexico's output. Pemex has said in the past first oil is expected next year.

The development plan's approval will depend on the availability of CNH, which is currently unable to sit due to having only three active commissioners. It needs four as a minimum to hold a session.

The regulator has been extending some approvals based on its policy of afirmativa ficta, a type of de facto approval after a certain time period.

Zama is the most promising oilfield discovered by a private sector company in Mexico since the E&P sector was opened up in 2014. The field is estimated to contain some 700Mb of oil and was discovered by the Talos-led consortium in 2017.

According to Talos, its production sharing contract with Pemex allows it to recover the costs it incurred during the field's discovery and appraisal phases, with up to 60% of the value of the extracted hydrocarbons being allocated for that purpose.

After costs, royalties will be charged, with rates depending on the type of hydrocarbons extracted. Any value accrued on top of costs and royalty payments will be considered the field's operating profits, of which Talos will take a cut of 31%, the Houston-based company said earlier this month.