Mexico
News

Pemex ups oil output target due to promising production figures

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Natural Gas Crude oil Onshore LPG
Pemex ups oil output target due to promising production figures

After achieving promising results, Mexico’s federal oil and gas firm Pemex increased its initial average 2023 production goal by 70,000b/d to 1.95Mb/d (million barrels per day) of crude oil and condensate.

The change was mainly prompted by higher-than-expected output during February, local press cited CEO Octavio Romero Oropeza as saying.

Output was driven by the Ixachi and Quesqui onshore fields, which produce mainly gas but have also yielded much higher condensate output than originally expected.

This output, tallied by Pemex together with conventional crude, took the national oil company’s total liquids output to 1.92Mb/d during the first half of March, Oropeza said. 

Pemex now expects to reach 2Mb/d of crude and condensate production in December, up 11% year-on-year. 

Condensate output more than doubled in December 2022 compared to the previous month, as Quesqui and Ixachi produced 241,000b/d. In January, output rose by 18.6% to 286,000b/d.

Pemex's crude oil output averaged 1.58Mb/d last year.

Quesqui and Ixachi also helped the NOC achieve a record natural gas output of 5Bf3/d in January.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

New Stratus Energy provides corporate update

New Stratus Energy provides corporate update

New Stratus Energy provides corporate update

Pemex returns to profit in 2022 and ups production

Pemex returns to profit in 2022 and ups production

Mexico's national oil company managed to reduce its mountain of debt by 7% last year.

Mexico federal auditors reportedly detect billions in irregularities linked to infra and energy projects

Mexico federal auditors reportedly detect billions in irregularities linked to infra and energy projects

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

The case for a Pemex IPO

The case for a Pemex IPO

Understanding the risks and opportunities in Mexico's upstream sector

Understanding the risks and opportunities in Mexico's upstream sector

Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker

Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker

Mexico finance ministry denies Pemex weighs on sovereign rating

Mexico finance ministry denies Pemex weighs on sovereign rating

Olmeca refinery sees new schedule change

Olmeca refinery sees new schedule change

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Hokchi field
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: ABB México, S.A. de C.V.  (ABB México)
  • ABB México, the Mexican subsidiary of Swiss power and automation technologies firm ABB, provides technology and automation services for the electric power, hydrocarbon and petro...

Latest news

Brazil's ZEG Biogás nearing conclusion of biogas project

Brazil's ZEG Biogás nearing conclusion of biogas project

The leaders and stragglers in Latin America's race to net zero

The leaders and stragglers in Latin America's race to net zero

Pemex ups oil output target due to promising production figures

Pemex ups oil output target due to promising production figures

Ecuador mining official highlights opportunities for sector expansion

Ecuador mining official highlights opportunities for sector expansion

Think tank calls for refocus of Bolivia fuel subsidy

Think tank calls for refocus of Bolivia fuel subsidy