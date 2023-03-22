After achieving promising results, Mexico’s federal oil and gas firm Pemex increased its initial average 2023 production goal by 70,000b/d to 1.95Mb/d (million barrels per day) of crude oil and condensate.

The change was mainly prompted by higher-than-expected output during February, local press cited CEO Octavio Romero Oropeza as saying.

Output was driven by the Ixachi and Quesqui onshore fields, which produce mainly gas but have also yielded much higher condensate output than originally expected.

This output, tallied by Pemex together with conventional crude, took the national oil company’s total liquids output to 1.92Mb/d during the first half of March, Oropeza said.

Pemex now expects to reach 2Mb/d of crude and condensate production in December, up 11% year-on-year.

Condensate output more than doubled in December 2022 compared to the previous month, as Quesqui and Ixachi produced 241,000b/d. In January, output rose by 18.6% to 286,000b/d.

Pemex's crude oil output averaged 1.58Mb/d last year.

Quesqui and Ixachi also helped the NOC achieve a record natural gas output of 5Bf3/d in January.