Peru crude output jumps 32% in March
Oil production in Peru in March averaged 43,587b/d versus 33,033b/d in February, according to information from hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro.
The 32% jump can be attributed to the normalization of barge transport for the dispatch of crude from PetroTal block 95 following low river levels.
Output last month from the block was 20,500b/d compared with 7,290b/d in February, making the acreage the largest producer in March, followed by CNPC block X with 9,696b/d.
Natural gas production also grew sequentially in March, rising 5% to 41.1Mm3/d, the bulk of which came from the Camisea flagship development.
In the first quarter, total oil and gas output averaged 37,491b/d and 40.6Mm3/d, versus 40,538b/d and 37.6Mm3/d in 2022.
BLOCK 192
In related news, the board of national oil company (NOC) Petroperú authorized management to continue the execution of a contract with Altamesa Energy Canada related to block 192.
In June 2021, the NOC announced the selection of Altamesa as a strategic partner for the acreage, an operation license agreement for which was recently inked between Petroperú and Perupetro.
The Altamesa deal had come under technical and legal scrutiny and was pending the signing of the contract between the State entities.
Meanwhile, local paper El Comercio reported that workers and contractors of Sapet block VII/VI have expressed their opposition to the possible transfer of the acreage to Petroperú when the area’s contract expires in October.
“The only thing that will happen is that the worker who is already there will change his shirt. In this case, he will wear the Petroperú shirt,” energy and mines minister Oscar Vera was quoted as saying.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Petroperú reinforces its sustainability performance with ESG criteria
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC will be responsible for preparing the company's first Climate-Related Financial Disclosure report.
Peru energy watch: Upstream bill, transmission call, hydro study
A roundup of developments from the oil and gas, and power sectors.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block 116
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: RLP35 T4 single point mooring project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Block 145
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 188
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 67
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block Z-46
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block Z-36
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block Z-35
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block Z-34
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block Z-33
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: SECIN Perú S.A.C. (SECIN Perú)
- Company: Perenco Perú Petroleum Ltd. (Perenco Perú)
-
Perenco Peru Petroleum Ltd. Sucursal del Perú (Perenco Peru), subsidiary of the Anglo-French oil company Perenco, is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration and production in the Mar...
- Company: Grupo Energy Services (Grupo Energy)
-
Established in 1996, Grupo Energy offers construction and logistics services for the oil & gas industry. The company builds platforms and bases, takes part in drilling operation...
- Company: Detroit Diesel MTU Perú (MTU)
-
Peruvian company dedicated to the commercialization and after-sales service of MTU diesel & gas engines, MTU Onsite Energy generator sets, Allison automatic transmissions, AC De...
- Company: Gran Tierra Energy Perú S.R.L. (Gran Tierra Energy Perú)
-
Gran Tierra Energy Perú is the local división of Canadian oil and gas company Gran Tierra Energy, with head office located in Lima. The company owns and operates blocks 95, 107,...
- Company: Walsh Perú S.A. (Walsh Perú)
- Company: GeoPark Peru S.A.C. (GeoPark Peru)
-
GeoPark Peru, the local unit of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer and operator. In 2014, it acquired from Petroperú a 75% working interest in the Mo...