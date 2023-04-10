Oil production in Peru in March averaged 43,587b/d versus 33,033b/d in February, according to information from hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro.

The 32% jump can be attributed to the normalization of barge transport for the dispatch of crude from PetroTal block 95 following low river levels.

Output last month from the block was 20,500b/d compared with 7,290b/d in February, making the acreage the largest producer in March, followed by CNPC block X with 9,696b/d.

Natural gas production also grew sequentially in March, rising 5% to 41.1Mm3/d, the bulk of which came from the Camisea flagship development.

In the first quarter, total oil and gas output averaged 37,491b/d and 40.6Mm3/d, versus 40,538b/d and 37.6Mm3/d in 2022.

BLOCK 192

In related news, the board of national oil company (NOC) Petroperú authorized management to continue the execution of a contract with Altamesa Energy Canada related to block 192.

In June 2021, the NOC announced the selection of Altamesa as a strategic partner for the acreage, an operation license agreement for which was recently inked between Petroperú and Perupetro.

The Altamesa deal had come under technical and legal scrutiny and was pending the signing of the contract between the State entities.

Meanwhile, local paper El Comercio reported that workers and contractors of Sapet block VII/VI have expressed their opposition to the possible transfer of the acreage to Petroperú when the area’s contract expires in October.

“The only thing that will happen is that the worker who is already there will change his shirt. In this case, he will wear the Petroperú shirt,” energy and mines minister Oscar Vera was quoted as saying.