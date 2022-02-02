Peru hires firm to gauge upstream investor interest
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Appointments & Promotions NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Subsea Social conflicts Shale Oil Tight gas Oil sands Onshore Brent Environmental conflict Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Offshore Upstream Type of hydrocarbons Location Heavy oil WTI Deepwater Coalbed methane Crude oil Natural Gas Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Shallow waters
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.