Quellaveco, Anglo American’s copper mine in Peru's Moquegua region, reaffirmed that operations will reach full capacity in mid-2023 and average production will be 300,000t/y over the next 10 years. In 2023, output is guided at 310,000-350,000t.

"Our new Quellaveco copper operation in Peru increases our global production base by 10% and is the cornerstone of our 25% value-adding growth potential over the next decade," CEO Duncan Wanblad said in Anglo’s 2022 annual report. In addition to reaching maximum operating capacity, the mine's focus will be on receiving the necessary authorizations for its molybdenum plant, and the start-up of its coarse particle recovery plant. Total project capex now stands at US$5.5bn, the company said.

***

US miner Newmont said it looks to invest US$300mn-350mn in both 2023 and 2024 in advanced engineering, procurement and completing camp construction for its delayed Yanacocha Sulfides gold-copper project.

"Management continues to assess the execution and project timeline, up to and including transitioning Yanacocha operations into full closure; the project remains subject to an investment decision," the company said in a report.

***

The situation on the South Mining Corridor – along which Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Hudbay transport their copper concentrates to Matarani port in Arequipa region – has not yet been resolved. Although transport regulator Sutran said there are no longer roads blocked in Cusco, Arequipa and Apurímac regions, there are still blockades in Puno region.

According to an official from the Las Bambas mine, there is a blockade in the Velille district that affects the road. Although in Sicuani in Cusco region there was a temporary truce, there is a threat to resume the blockades, which would jeopardize the arrival of supplies to the Las Bambas camp, the official said.

***

Minsur, the main tin producer in Peru, said operations at the San Rafael mine in Puno have not resumed after being halted January 12. In its latest results presentation, the company said "the implications in the short and medium term for the financial statements are being continuously evaluated." Puno is one of the regions most affected by social conflicts and accounts for almost all the ongoing blockades in Peru.

***

Lastly, representatives of Macusani Yellowcake – a subsidiary of Vancouver-based American Lithium that explores for lithium and uranium – told the congressional energy and mines committee that there is no presence of uranium in its Falchani project. Falchani, also in Puno, is the only lithium project in Peru. There is currently no regulation or national strategic plan to take advantage of the mineral.