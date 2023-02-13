Peru
Press Release

Peru: MTC publishes report of the working group on the National Fiber Optic Backbone Network

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 13, 2023
Fiber Networks
Peru: MTC publishes report of the working group on the National Fiber Optic Backbone Network

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from Ministry of Transport and Communications

February 13, 2023

With the aim of providing greater transparency and predictability regarding the future of the National Fiber Optic Backbone Network (RDNFO), the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) made public the report of the working group installed in the previous administration, in which the criteria for better management and operation of the network are presented.

The report recommends greater flexibility in determining the tariff, the integration of State-owned transport networks, greater use of the National State Network - REDNACE, among other aspects that must be evaluated in depth.

The purpose of the working group, formed in 2021, was to explore options to relaunch the connectivity project and achieve an attractive, profitable operating model that really promotes high-speed internet access.

In this regard, the Minister of the MTC, Paola Lazarte, said that this is a first input and the contributions of the industry, academia and all the agents involved in the telecommunications sector should be considered, in order to make the best decision to enhance the RDNFO so it can fulfill its purpose of connecting more rural communities.

The report can be read at the link: https://bit.ly/3jVk0Xu, and comments will be received until March 13. Subsequently, measures will be managed to obtain the true potential of the network to play a key role in promoting Internet access in Peru.

Fact

The National Fiber Optic Backbone Network is an emblematic project, which has an approximate extension of 13,500 kilometers of fiber optics nationwide in 180 provinces. It provides the carrier service and allows the different private operators to provide services to the user, such as broadband internet and mobile telephony.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Peru)

OSIPTEL supervises the total restoration of Movistar's fixed and mobile internet service in the south of the country

OSIPTEL supervises the total restoration of Movistar's fixed and mobile internet service in the south of the country

OSIPTEL detected the degradation of the quality of the mobile and fixed services of the operating company in some areas of the departments of Apurí...

Internexa: Economic and political context hitting LatAm ICT investments

Internexa: Economic and political context hitting LatAm ICT investments

However, an executive tells BNamericas in the medium term the scenario looks more optimistic.

LatAm ICT results, financing and investment watch

LatAm ICT results, financing and investment watch

IHS Towers mulls neutral fiber networks in Colombia, Peru

IHS Towers mulls neutral fiber networks in Colombia, Peru

International experts warn that the minimum internet speed law will deepen the existing digital divide in Peru

International experts warn that the minimum internet speed law will deepen the existing digital divide in Peru

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

MTC executed more than S/ 330 million from January to September in connectivity projects

MTC executed more than S/ 330 million from January to September in connectivity projects

Mobile portability: which companies gained and lost the most lines in September?

Mobile portability: which companies gained and lost the most lines in September?

At a glance: Peruvian datacenter investments

At a glance: Peruvian datacenter investments

OSIPTEL confirms sanction for Claro over unfair competition

OSIPTEL confirms sanction for Claro over unfair competition

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Termochilca S.A.  (Termochilca)
  • Peruvian power company Termochilca S.A. engages in power generation and sale, and the development of projects and investments in the hydrocarbon, infrastructure, service, transp...
  • Company: Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.  (Movistar Perú)
  • Movistar Peru is a telecommunications operator, subsidiary of Spanish firm Telefónica, dedicated to provide fixed and mobile telephony, Internet access, IT services, pay televis...
  • Company: Woll Corp S.A.C.  (Woll Corp)
  • Woll Corp S.A.C. is a private company which provides services of human resources, administrative management, information technology and systems, accounting and finance, business...
  • Company: Synapsis Perú S.R.L  (Tivit Perú)
  • Synapsis Perú S.R.L (Tivit Perú) is a subsidiary of Chilean IT service provider Synapsis SpA (Tivit Chile), which is a part of Brazilian multinational Tivit Terceirização de Pro...
  • Company: Media Networks Latin America S.A.C.  (MNLA)
  • Media Networks Latin America (MNLA) is a Peruvian unit of Telefónica Digital, a global business division of Spanish telco giant Telefónica. The company is engaged in providing s...

Latest news

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor